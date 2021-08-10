A Message From First Selectman Bindelglass: Masks Required in Public Buildings
Given the worsening numbers of infected and ill COVID patients both in Connecticut and in Easton, I am mandating that masks be worn in all public buildings in Easton. Business will otherwise be conducted as usual. I hope our restaurants and farms will require masks indoors as well. I urge all residents to be appropriately cautious with social distancing, hand washing and to be thoughtful about what we do at home.eastoncourier.news
Comments / 0