A Message From First Selectman Bindelglass: Masks Required in Public Buildings

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Masks are required to be worn in Greenfield City Hall and other city municipal buildings regardless of vaccination status. According to a statement published Friday, the ordinance will be in effect until further notice. The new rules coming from the sudden rise in cases due to the delta variant as well as the update published by the CDC on July 27th. The update by the CDC includes the recommendation to “wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission.”