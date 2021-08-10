Cancel
Public Health

A Message From First Selectman Bindelglass: Masks Required in Public Buildings

By First Selectman David Bindelglass
eastoncourier.news
 13 days ago

Given the worsening numbers of infected and ill COVID patients both in Connecticut and in Easton, I am mandating that masks be worn in all public buildings in Easton. Business will otherwise be conducted as usual. I hope our restaurants and farms will require masks indoors as well. I urge all residents to be appropriately cautious with social distancing, hand washing and to be thoughtful about what we do at home.

eastoncourier.news

Comments / 0

Connecticut State
#Selectman#Restaurants#Covid#The Senior Center
