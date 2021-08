Atlanta United continues its MLS campaign on the road at Orlando on Friday night. The rivalry matchup is an important one for the 5-Stripes as they look to get back in the win column and start their climb up the standings. Orlando is once again one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference, entering Friday’s contest in third place in the conference standings. This will be the second time these two teams meet at Exploria Stadium this year, with the first meeting ending in a 0-0 draw on the opening day of the MLS season. Let’s take a look at the Tools to the Match presented by The Home Depot.