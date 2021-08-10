Cancel
Festival

Harvest Wine Festival Giveaway

By Site Staff
tallahasseemagazine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are giving away fabulous food and vino on the Emerald Coast. Enter for a chance to win two general admission tickets (a $370 value!) to one of 30A’s must-experience events of the fall season, the Harvest Wine and Food Festival Grand Tasting event in WaterColor’s lovely Cerulean Park on Saturday, Nov. 6 from 1 to 4 p.m.

www.tallahasseemagazine.com

#Wine Festival#Food Festival#Emerald Coast#Food Drink#Watercolor
Buckhannon, WVThe Recorddelta

COVID cancels Festival Fridays

BUCKHANNON — Members of Create Buckhannon, along with all the hardworking volunteers and vendors, proved successful in hosting the tenth Festival Fridays celebration of the season on August 6. However, organizers fear it may have unfortunately been the last due to an uptick in local COVID cases. The Festival Fridays...
Charleston, SCcounton2.com

Reggae, Jerk, and Wine Festival coming to Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The eighth annual SC Reggae, Jerk, and Wine Festival is coming to Brittlebank Park on Sunday, August 29. From 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., guests can enjoy jerk-seasoned foods, beer, wine, and reggae music. There will be live performances, a DJ, Jamaican Ludo and Dominoes games,...
Vincennes, INwamwamfm.com

Watermelon Festival returns Friday

Another local event is returning, after taking a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Watermelon Festival returns this Friday, August 6th, in Vincennes and starts at 5:00 pm. First City Music will hit the stage at 6:00 pm and Vincennes Brewing Company will be hosting an outdoor beer...
AdvocacyWVNews

Art & wine festival volunteers needed

McHENRY — Volunteers are needed for the annual Deep Creek Lake Art & Wine Festival scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Sept. 10-11, at the Garrett County Fairgrounds in McHenry. This year, the committee added Friday night premium wine tasting to the weekend. This is the largest fundraiser of the year...
Wright County, MNkrwc1360.com

Hanover’s Harvest Festival Returns This Saturday

Another Wright County community will host a summer celebration this weekend. The 17th Annual Hanover Harvest Festival will be held Saturday, August 7th. Sports tournaments, a classic car show, a parade, beer garden, Miss Hanover Coronation, the KRWC Road Show, a spaghetti dinner, music from “Outside Recess,” and fireworks are among the main events, most of which will be held in the Hanover Settlers Park.
Utica, NYWKTV

Brewfest is back

UTICA, NY - After a one year absence due to covid 19, one of the Utica Zoo’s biggest fundraisers, Brewfest, returned in a big way. The 22nd annual Brewfest took place at the Utica Zoo Saturday with hundreds in attendance at the 21 and over event. Admission to the event...
Pataskala, OH614now.com

Peach Fest finally returns

Last year, the Lynd Fruit Farm Peach Fest was canceled due to COVID-19. In 2019, a poor crop stopped the festival in its tracks. This year, though, the peach haul at Lynd’s is booming. Held on Aug. 14 and 15, the farm’s Peach Fest—located at 9399 Morse Rd. SW in...
Windsor, COwindsorgov.com

Windsor Harvest Festival Returns for its 99th Year

– The Windsor Harvest Festival kicks off its 99th year over Labor Day weekend. This year, the Harvest Festival theme is Big Ol’ Block Party, welcoming everyone to the fun scheduled Saturday, September 4 through Monday, September 6. “Last year, in-person festivities were paused and shifted to online celebrations. We...
Politicshometownfocus.us

Fairs and festivals abound in August

AUGUST 4 – 8 136th Annual St. Louis County Fair Chisholm. • 4 – 9 p.m.: Casey Aro performs throughout the day–various times and locations. • 11:30 a.m.: Project clinics for kids–Wilpen 4-H will help your child complete a. special project. Materials provided while. supplies last. Held at the Children’s...
East Tawas, MIiosconews.com

Tawas Uncork’d to bring back wine, ale and food festival this Saturday

EAST TAWAS – The 12th annual Tawas Uncork’d Wine, Ale and Food Festival will be presented this Saturday, Aug. 7, by the Friends of the East Tawas Library. The event was cancelled last year due to COVID-19, but organizers have picked up right where they left off and are bringing back a festival that is on par with those held previously – which the huge crowds of attendees have come to know and love. Along with live music, a 50/50 raffle and a handful of food vendors, this will include 15 wineries and 10 breweries.
Marfa, TXOdessa American

Marfa Lights Festival

The Marfa Chamber of Commerce will present the 34th annual Marfa Lights Festival Sept. 3-4 in Marfa. Marfa Lights will kick off at 1 p.m. Sept. 3 with food and business vendors around the historic Presidio County Courthouse, Marfa. Live music will begin in the evening with and include a...
Ventura, CANBC Los Angeles

The Harvest Festival Will Be Back in Ventura This Autumn

LEAFING SUMMER BEHIND: We're not saying anyone needs to turn a cold shoulder on the hottest season, but if you're just about ready to bask in the beautiful handicrafts that sweetly sprout up when fall arrives, well, you may just want to leave summer behind. Or do we mean "leaf" summer behind, since we are discussing autumn and its charms? Perhaps we do mean just that. And one of the loveliest spots to connect with the season of cinnamon scents, colorful leaves, and cozy 'n cute home goods is the Harvest Festival Original Art & Craft Show, the large-scale, on-the-road gifts-and-more extravaganza. It's an event that brims with one-of-a-kind finds, including handmade jewelry, quaint candles, fantastic photography, elegant woodworking, and plenty of seasonal snacks, too. And it will be back in a place that it has visited, time and again: Ventura.
Scotts Valley, CAmyscottsvalley.com

Scotts Valley Art, Wine and Beer Festival Returns

NEW VENUE FOR 2021 AS FESTIVAL MOVES TO SILTANEN PARK DUE TO SKYPARK FIELD RENOVATIONS. After taking a year off due to the CZU Lightning Fire, the Scotts Valley Art and Wine Festival is back on for Aug. 21-22 at Siltanen Park. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. There’s parking at Scotts Valley High School, with overflow parking and a shuttle running from the old Borland Building.
Maryland StatePosted by
Only In Maryland

Pile Your Plate With Delicious, Cheesy Noodles At The Maryland Mac And Cheese Festival

Attention, all foodies! There’s a festival in the works that promises to be the culinary highlight of your year. Scheduled for August 28 and 29, 2021, the event will celebrate macaroni and cheese in all of its glorious forms. From traditional to downright creative, these dishes will be too delicious to pass up. So whether […] The post Pile Your Plate With Delicious, Cheesy Noodles At The Maryland Mac And Cheese Festival appeared first on Only In Your State.
Atlanta, GAatlantarealestateforum.com

Atlanta Food and Wine Festival

Celebrating the rich culinary traditions of the South, the Atlanta Food & Wine Festival (AFWF) is thrilled to announce its stellar lineup of chefs and mixologists, along with new programming this year. Tickets are on sale now for both tasting tents and the intimate dinner series, taking place between Thursday, September 9 and Sunday, September 12.
Monroeville, INinfortwayne.com

Monroeville Harvest Festival starts Aug. 5 with Ashcroft Band

Monroeville Harvest Festival will kick off Thursday, Aug. 5, at 6:30 p.m. with the Hubie Ashcroft Band taking the Dewey Stage. The singer/song writer/guitarist/entertainer and the band will present an energetic show with music ranging from rock, Americana and country infused with pop sensitivities. The annual festival, which is sponsored...

