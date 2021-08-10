Some Of The Best Crispy Fried Seafood In Oregon Can Be Found At Bowpicker Fish And Chips

Here in Oregon, we have an entire ocean of fresh seafood readily available to us. And all along the Oregon Coast, you’ll find amazing eateries specializing in fresh-caught fare, from fine dining establishments to beloved little seafood shacks. Today we’re focusing on the latter; specifically, a winsome walk-up eatery that dishes up the very best fried seafood in Oregon. Housed in a covered stationary boat, Bowpicker Fish and Chips is a treasure of an eatery with the crispiest, crunchiest, most crave-worthy fried fish in the state!

This is Bowpicker Fish and Chips, the coolest little seafood shack in Oregon.

Bowpicker Fish and Chips is located inside a winsome, weather-worn 28-foot converted wooden boat that once gill-netted for salmon on the Columbia River.

Today, however, this boat delivers fresh, crispy-fried seafood to hungry Oregonians.

The menu here is blissedly simple: beer battered Albacore tuna and steak fries. That's it.

But they don't need anything else on the menu, because this is the best fried seafood in Oregon, period.

Bowpicker's beer-battered, crispy chunks of juicy-fresh albacore positively sing.

And with a side of thick steak fries? Perfection.

Add in a weather-beaten pier, docked fishing boats, and the ambiance of Astoria, and you have the makings of a perfect dining experience!

There's almost always a line at Bowpicker Fish and Chips, but trust us -- it's worth the wait! This is absolutely the best fried fish in Oregon.

Have you had the fish and chips from Bowpicker Fish and Chips before? If so, what did you think? Don’t they dish up the best fried seafood in Oregon?

Address: Bowpicker Fish and Chips, 1634 Duane St, Astoria, OR 97103, USA