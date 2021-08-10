Cancel
Oregon State

Some Of The Best Crispy Fried Seafood In Oregon Can Be Found At Bowpicker Fish And Chips

By Sarah McCosham
Only In Oregon
Only In Oregon
 3 days ago

Here in Oregon, we have an entire ocean of fresh seafood readily available to us. And all along the Oregon Coast, you’ll find amazing eateries specializing in fresh-caught fare, from fine dining establishments to beloved little seafood shacks. Today we’re focusing on the latter; specifically, a winsome walk-up eatery that dishes up the very best fried seafood in Oregon. Housed in a covered stationary boat, Bowpicker Fish and Chips is a treasure of an eatery with the crispiest, crunchiest, most crave-worthy fried fish in the state!

We’re aware that these uncertain times are limiting many aspects of life. While we continue to feature destinations that make our state wonderful, please take proper precautions or add them to your bucket list to see at a later date. If you know of a local business that could use some extra support during these times, please nominate them here: onlyinyourstate.com/nominate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vJSQO_0bNtU0yT00
This is Bowpicker Fish and Chips, the coolest little seafood shack in Oregon.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f6hwF_0bNtU0yT00
Bowpicker Fish and Chips is located inside a winsome, weather-worn 28-foot converted wooden boat that once gill-netted for salmon on the Columbia River.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MgW3g_0bNtU0yT00
Today, however, this boat delivers fresh, crispy-fried seafood to hungry Oregonians.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mTLff_0bNtU0yT00
The menu here is blissedly simple: beer battered Albacore tuna and steak fries. That's it.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p7Ic8_0bNtU0yT00
But they don't need anything else on the menu, because this is the best fried seafood in Oregon, period.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DnhAi_0bNtU0yT00
Bowpicker's beer-battered, crispy chunks of juicy-fresh albacore positively sing.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JInIV_0bNtU0yT00
And with a side of thick steak fries? Perfection.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k7jYR_0bNtU0yT00
Add in a weather-beaten pier, docked fishing boats, and the ambiance of Astoria, and you have the makings of a perfect dining experience!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N2GMJ_0bNtU0yT00
There's almost always a line at Bowpicker Fish and Chips, but trust us -- it's worth the wait! This is absolutely the best fried fish in Oregon.

Have you had the fish and chips from Bowpicker Fish and Chips before? If so, what did you think? Don’t they dish up the best fried seafood in Oregon?

If you’re craving all the seafood now, be sure to check out these incredible seafood spots on the Oregon Coast!

Address: Bowpicker Fish and Chips, 1634 Duane St, Astoria, OR 97103, USA

