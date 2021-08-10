Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

Oregon governor announces statewide indoor mask mandate

By Peter Wong
Posted by 
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 5 days ago

Vaccination mandate takes effect Oct. 18 or upon full federal approval of vaccines; statewide mask rule indoors is planned.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qcMXm_0bNtSS9400

Gov. Kate Brown has ordered most state workers, with limited exceptions under law, to obtain vaccinations against the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Brown also plans to order people to wear masks in all indoor settings, given the spread of the Delta variant that is driving up the number of infections and straining hospital capacity. She had already ordered masks to be worn by employees and visitors alike in state buildings back on July 30.

She plans an availability Wednesday, Aug. 11, to discuss the statewide mask mandate further.

"Vaccines are safe and effective, and they are the surest way to prevent Oregonians from ending up in intensive care units," Brown said in a statement Tuesday, Aug. 10. "I am taking action to help ensure State of Oregon workplaces are safe for employees and customers alike, and I am strongly encouraging all public and private employers to follow suit by requiring vaccination for their employees. The only way we can stop the spread of COVID-19 for good is through vaccination."

The requirement extends to almost all statVe workers, except those working for the Legislature and the state court system. It does not apply to workers in city and county governments and special districts.

The requirement takes effect Oct. 18, or six weeks after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gives full approval to vaccines, three of which already have received emergency use authorization. The later date will apply.

Brown last week ordered health care workers to get vaccinated by Sept. 30 or face weekly tests. She did so after four large health care employers announced such requirements, despite a state ban that applies selectively. Tests are not an option for state workers, however, under her latest order.

Union wants say

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D7Xrn_0bNtSS9400

A statement on Aug. 4 from Local 503 of Service Employees International Union, which represents the largest group of state workers, said this after Brown announced her order for health care workers:

"This policy willÂ notÂ impact state workers (not even workers at the Oregon State Hospital), but we do expect a similar policy covering state workers will be handed down in the days to come."

On Tuesday, a joint statement from Local 503 President Mike Powers and Executive Director Melissa Unger said the union supports vaccinations, but wants a say about how Brown's order will be implemented:

"The state cannot simply declare a vaccine mandate and walk away," they said. "They must listen to essential workers and address our concerns with how this policy is implemented.Â

"Today we have issued a demand to bargain over the impacts of the vaccine mandate. At the negotiating table we will ensure that working people have a voice in this process, and that vaccines are truly accessible."

Current state law, which dates back to 1989, bars a vaccination requirement for health care providers and workers, plus police, firefighters, corrections officers and parole and probation officers. It does not bar such requirements by other employers.

Local 503 also urged protective measures for state workers, such as personal protective equipment and teleworking options, as state offices plan to reopen to the public around Labor Day. (Some offices have reopened, but employees and visitors are subject to mask requirements Brown ordered July 30.)

Mask mandate redux

Brown acknowledged that there is a sense of public weariness with the coronavirus pandemic, which is now 18 months and running.

"After a year and a half of this pandemic, I know Oregonians are tired of health and safety restrictions. This new mask requirement will not last forever, but it is a measure that can save lives right now," she said in her statement.

"It will help to protect all of us, including people who are immunocompromised, and our children under 12 who are not yet eligible to get vaccinated. Masks are a simple and effective tool that will keep our schools, businesses and communities open."

Meanwhile, House Republican Leader Christine Drazan of Canby criticized both of Brown's actions.

"The governor has no business mandating COVID-19 vaccines for anybody," Drazan said in a statement. "Running over free will is not leadership. We would be the only state in the nation forcing these vaccines on people like this.

"I trust Oregonians even if the governor doesn't. She shouldn't be trying to control every aspect of their lives with mask and vaccine mandates."

But House Speaker Tina Kotek differed with Drazan.

"We all hoped the days of regular mask-wearing were a thing of the past for vaccinated Oregonians," the Democrat from Portland said. "Unfortunately, the Delta variant has changed everything."

Almost all

Brown's order for workers to get vaccinated extends to state agencies and offices led by other elected officials: Secretary of state, State Treasury, Department of Justice (attorney general) and Bureau of Labor and Industries. She said she did so in consultation with those officials.

It excludes the legislative and judicial branches, although Brown said she encouraged officials there to impose similar requirements.

State Treasurer Tobias Read said he agreed with the order.

"Even with more than 2.3 million Oregonians already vaccinated, this is not a step that should be taken lightly," he said in a statement. "But as public servants, it's our job to protect the public. Requiring our workforce to be vaccinated protects those we serve from unnecessary exposure and risk. And it improves our ability to perform the work that Oregonians expect from us."Â

The Capitol in Salem, which is overseen by the Legislature, has been open to the public since July 12 but has encouraged wearing of masks. It is undergoing seismic reinforcement of its House and Senate office wings, and lawmakers adjourned their 2021 regular session on June 26. They are planning a special session on redistricting around Sept. 20.

The Supreme Court Building has been closed for renovation, and the state Court of Appeals and Supreme Court have moved into temporary quarters elsewhere in Salem. The courts are still doing most of their business online.

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

twitter.com/capitolwong

NOTE: Adds reactions from Local 503 of Service Employees International Union, which represents the largest share of Oregon's state government workforce, and from State Treasurer Tobias Read.

Their full responses are below.

Also added in text of story: Reactions from House Republican Leader Christine Drazan of Canby, and House Speaker Tina Kotek, D-Portland.

Full text of response to Gov. Kate Brown's order from Local 503 of Service Employees International Union, which represents the largest share of Oregon's state government workforce:

"SEIU 503's goal is universal vaccination so that everyone is protected from the COVID-19 virus and we can end this global pandemic.Â

"SEIU 503 members have been leading the way in vaccine distribution efforts in our communities. Our efforts are built on equitable outreach to essential workers, communities of color, immigrants, young people and rural Oregonians. We believe success will come from providing real access, which includes the support, time off, education and protection that working families need to access the vaccine. Together, union members have helped thousands of care providers and public services workers get the vaccine, and we are committed to stopping this deadly surge of the Delta variant.

"It is our analysis that once FDA approval is final, employers have the legal right to mandate vaccines. However, the state cannot simply declare a vaccine mandate and walk away. They must listen to essential workers and address our concerns with how this policy is implemented.Â

Today we have issued a demand to bargain over the impacts of the vaccine mandate. At the negotiating table we will ensure that working people have a voice in this process, and that vaccines are truly accessible. We will fight for paid time off to take the vaccine and recover, exemptions for people with a documented reason for not taking the vaccine, and a seat at the table to ensure that all working people on the job are respected, protected, and paid fairly as we continue to fight COVID-19.Â

"The state must also avoid sending mixed messages. If the current situation is so dangerous that a vaccine mandate is needed, then the State must immediately take precautions to ensure the planned reopening of state offices in September includes flexibility to telework, PPE and other safety measures to protect workers and the public."

Full statement from State Treasurer Tobias Read:

"I believe every person capable of getting the COVID vaccine should do so as quickly as possible. The vaccine is the safest, most effective way to stop this disease, get our kids back to school safely, help our small businesses keep their doors open and protect our immune-compromised neighbors.

"As neighbors, as a community, as family and as state employees, now is the time to step up for one another. We have an urgent need to reduce the spread of COVID. Even with more than 2.3 million Oregonians already vaccinated, this is not a step that should be taken lightly. But as public servants, it's our job to protect the public. Requiring our workforce to be vaccinated protects those we serve from unnecessary exposure and risk. And it improves our ability to perform the work that Oregonians expect from us.Â

"This pandemic has tested us in a number of ways. It's dangerous for us to stop seeing each other as fellow Oregonians with shared dreams and interests. Being hesitant and cautious about any required health procedure is understandable.Â And no one should be shamed for wanting to make the best decision for their loved ones. But there are ways for Oregonians to get their questions answered by qualified health care professionals who can confirm that the vaccine is safe, effective, and the best way to reduce the risk of serious disease. If you have questions about COVID vaccines, talk to your doctor or to a health care provider you trust. Let's all work together to end this pandemic."

Comments / 0

Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
221K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
City
Canby, OR
Local
Oregon Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Kotek
Person
Tobias Read
Person
Kate Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregonians#State Of Oregon#Legislature#Will Not Impact State#The Oregon State Hospital#House#Republican#Democrat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Yamhill County, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Recall effort given OK to go forward

Save Yamhill County will soon begin circulating petitions to oust Lindsay Berschauer from office. The effort to oust controversial Yamhill County Commissioner Lindsay Berschauer from office became official recently when the organization who has taken up the task earned preliminary approval from the county clerk's office to go forward. Save...
Gladstone, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Gladstone councilors opposed investigating one of their own

Documents related to complaint against Matt Tracy reveal systemic issues in city regulationsInvestigating alleged workplace intimidation against a city administrator in Oregon relies on cooperation from the city's fellow elected officials, newly released documents reveal. Two elected officials had opposed an investigation when a fellow Gladstone elected official reportedly used his position to attempt to gain a professional advantage over the city administrator's selection of a consultant, during an unscheduled one-on-one meeting in her office. Faced with an appeal by Pamplin Media Group to the district attorney, Gladstone city councilors voted Aug. 10 to release the documents related to last...
Oregon StatePosted by
Wilsonville Spokesman

Oregon rep, nurse says mask mandate isn't about politics

Rachel Prusak responds to allegations by Clackamas County Chair Tootie SmithMany people in Clackamas County are in favor of the indoor mask mandate, despite Chair Tootie Smith's outspoken opposition to it and encouragement of {obj:56046:an anti-mask protests} at the county headquarters on Aug. 12. Milwaukie resident Yesenia Mata said she's wearing her mask indoors and on public transportation. She told KOIN 6 News, "I'm fine with the mask thing." Smith spoke to dozens of unmasked community members at a Clackamas County board meeting, calling Gov. Kate Brown's mask mandate "unacceptable." "Vaccine and mask mandates are wrong and fail to improve...
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Anti-mask group protests near county Chair Deborah Kafoury's home

The protest happens the same day the Oregon governor mobilizes 1,500 National Guard troops to fight COVID-19.Protesters gathered near the house of Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury for a demonstration on the evening of Friday, Aug. 13, the same day a statewide mask mandate went into effect again. Organizer Ben Edtl of Free Oregon told KOIN 6 News in a statement, "We no longer accept mask mandates. We support vaccine encouragement, not force. We vehemently oppose medical segregation and segregation of any kind." The statewide mask mandate was reinstated by Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on the same day she announced...
Multnomah County, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Immunizations required for new school year

Two free vaccination clinics are scheduled in Multnomah County this week for students about to start school.As the 2021-22 school year fast approaches, students need to be up to date with their immunizations. This week, there are two free events in Multnomah County to help families catch up on the shots that may have lapsed during the year of distance learning. Anyone 12 and older also can get a COVID-19 inoculation and will be eligible for a gift card. Health officials believe as many as 1,500 students in Multnomah County do not have all of the immunizations required by state...
Oregon City, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Tensions run high in Oregon City as mask mandate hits

Commissioners, small business owners concerned about economic and practical effects of governor reinstating order. In the wake of the governor's latest indoor public mask mandate, tensions ran high this week among Oregon City commissioners and small business owners. Commissioner Rocky Smith accused fellow city elected officials of failing in "upholding...
Woodburn, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

New tree ordinance passes

Woodburn City Council made it official: The city's tree ordinance now has stiffer penalties for scofflaws. Woodburn City Council passed an enhanced tree ordinance, which the city hopes will be a stronger deterrent to people who remove trees without permission. During its Aug. 9 meeting the council gave a unanimous...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Portland Tribune

Landmark Supreme Court case for educational choice

Landmark case disallows states to discriminate against religious parents or schools. On June 30, 2020, the U.S. Supreme Court decided one of the most important education reform cases in the past half-century. This landmark case, Espinoza v. Montana Department of Revenue, held that the U.S. Constitution does not allow states to discriminate against religious parents or schools if policymakers choose to enact a private educational choice program to empower parents to choose the educational environment best suited to their own children.
Clackamas County, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Parents won't mask opinions on mandate

Oregon Mom's Union criticizes school mask requirements from state, other parents support the mandate. With COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations once again on the rise because of the spread of the Delta variant and certain restrictions returning, some people are feeling a sense déjà vu. Most recent whiplash for students...
Oregon City, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Clackamas Water Environment Services unveils renewable generator

New $5.2 million mechanism converts filtered wastewater solids into heat, electricity. Clackamas Water Environment Services (WES) announced Wednesday, Aug. 11 the completion of a new "biopower" generator that transforms organic waste into renewable energy, developed in partnership with Energy Trust of Oregon (ETO) and Portland General Electric (PGE). The $5.2...
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

PCC board will revisit vaccine requirement

Board members vote to consider mandating COVID-19 vaccine before winter term for on-campus classes. The board of directors for Portland Community College is likely to vote Thursday, Aug. 19, on whether to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for students and staff returning to campus. The college announced in June it...
Estacada, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Estacada schools acknowledge local feedback but will require masks

Estacada School Superintendent receives 700 emails about state mask mandate, majority of which were critical. Estacada School District leaders are working to connect with community members as the district navigates the statewide mask mandate for the upcoming year. Estacada School District Superintendent Ryan Carpenter said he's received around 700 emails...
Multnomah County, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Smith: Communities of color can't afford more climate change inaction

Loretta Smith is a former Multnomah County Commissioner and current candidate for U.S. Congress. Close your eyes and think for a moment of the last time you went to the grocery store. Did you run in and out, quickly grabbing the produce and other items you needed? Or did you consider the hands that planted, picked, and packed the berries in your cart? Farmworkers play a critical role in our society, enduring dangerous conditions to keep food on our tables while trying to feed their own families. They've faced a double threat this past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and unprecedented wildfires — all while receiving lower wages and fewer worker protections than most other workers. Farmworkers, who in Oregon primarily come from low-income Latino families, have to make impossible decisions about whether or not to risk their health and safety, working through wildfire smoke. They are undeniably on the frontlines of dual crises, and while we may see a glimmer of hope ahead for the end of the pandemic, the climate crisis isn't going anywhere. This summer's historic heatwave killed more than 100 Oregonians and turned our state into kindling for the fires that are burning up and down the West Coast. The Bootleg Fire has already burned through more than 400,000 acres, destroyed more than 400 structures and homes, and is nowhere near the point of containment.
Multnomah County, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Multnomah County reports one possible heat-related death

A person may have died during the current heat wave on Thursday, county officials say.Despite additional precautions taken since the late June heat wave, at least one more person might have died in Multnomah County during the heat wave that began earlier this week. The name of the victim and details about the death were not immediately available. The Multnomah County Medical Examiner reported on Friday, Aug. 13, that it is investigating a possible heat-related death on the previous day. Investigators say confirmation will not be complete for several weeks. Oregon, Multnomah County and Portland have taken many steps...
Molalla, ORPosted by
Mollala Pioneer

Parents speak out against mask requirement in schools

Dozens urge Molalla River School District board to stand up for local control and personal choice on masks Parents urged the Molalla River School District board of directors on Thursday, Aug. 12 to stand up for local control and personal choice when it comes to wearing masks at school. The pleading came in the form of public comments at the monthly board meeting, where about 200 community members participated in-person and 50 attended online, according to a letter from Superintendent Tony Mann the following day. And it came in response to Gov. Kate Brown's July 29 announcement that she had...
Portland, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Our View: Prioritize investments to fight the climate crisis before it's too late

The city of Portland has made new policy directly addressing the dangerous changes in the world's climate.For decades, the city of Portland has been a climate change leader. But the last couple of months have offered tragic and sobering reminders that we are living in a climate-altered world. We've seen extreme heat take the lives of dozens across the region, record-breaking wildfires burn western forests and towns, and floods devastate Europe and China. This is what climate change looks like. Scientists say we will experience more — and more intense — heat waves, wildfires, snowstorms, extreme rain events and...
Molalla, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Five named to city parks committee

Molalla City Council filled all positions on new committee to work on future of city's parks. On Wednesday, Aug. 11, Molalla City Council named five community members to the new Parks Community Program Committee. Councilors Crystal Robles and Jody Newland will co-chair the committee and work alongside LyndaAnn Kransberger, Nicole...

Comments / 0

Community Policy