The Big Number: Drowning amongst youngsters drops to about 371 yearly, CDC says

In the previous twenty years, the variety of youngsters and youths who’ve died annually from an unintentional drowning has declined considerably — from 1,127 in 1999 to 756 in 2019, in keeping with a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That 371 discount in deaths quantities to a bit greater than a one-third fall within the charge of unintentional drownings amongst youths below 18. Boys have been greater than twice as probably as ladies to have drowned, and drownings have been extra widespread amongst these dwelling in rural areas than amongst city dwellers. Nearly all drownings of infants occurred in bathtubs, whereas swimming swimming pools have been the commonest websites for these ages 1 to 13. For teenagers 14 to 17, drownings occurred most frequently in pure our bodies of water, akin to lakes, rivers or oceans. The CDC report, developed from the company’s assortment of important statistics nationwide, doesn’t word components that increase the chance of drowning or preventive steps that might be useful. But a brand new report from the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP),“Prevention of Drowning,” factors out such threat components, together with youths overestimating their swimming potential, the tendency of teenagers to take dangers, and lapses in supervision by adults who’re studying, speaking on the cellphone or in any other case distracted whereas youngsters are within the water. To forestall drownings, the AAP says that supervision, particularly of younger youngsters in and round water, must be shut, attentive and fixed. It additionally stresses the significance of swimming classes, use of life jackets, and having safe fencing and gates round swimming pools. And consultants agree {that a} younger little one ought to by no means be left alone in a bath — even briefly.