Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

The Big Number: Drowning amongst youngsters drops to about 371 yearly, CDC says

By Elijah Davis
Tidewater News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the previous twenty years, the variety of youngsters and youths who’ve died annually from an unintentional drowning has declined considerably — from 1,127 in 1999 to 756 in 2019, in keeping with a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That 371 discount in deaths quantities to a bit greater than a one-third fall within the charge of unintentional drownings amongst youths below 18. Boys have been greater than twice as probably as ladies to have drowned, and drownings have been extra widespread amongst these dwelling in rural areas than amongst city dwellers. Nearly all drownings of infants occurred in bathtubs, whereas swimming swimming pools have been the commonest websites for these ages 1 to 13. For teenagers 14 to 17, drownings occurred most frequently in pure our bodies of water, akin to lakes, rivers or oceans. The CDC report, developed from the company’s assortment of important statistics nationwide, doesn’t word components that increase the chance of drowning or preventive steps that might be useful. But a brand new report from the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP),“Prevention of Drowning,” factors out such threat components, together with youths overestimating their swimming potential, the tendency of teenagers to take dangers, and lapses in supervision by adults who’re studying, speaking on the cellphone or in any other case distracted whereas youngsters are within the water. To forestall drownings, the AAP says that supervision, particularly of younger youngsters in and round water, must be shut, attentive and fixed. It additionally stresses the significance of swimming classes, use of life jackets, and having safe fencing and gates round swimming pools. And consultants agree {that a} younger little one ought to by no means be left alone in a bath — even briefly.

www.tidewaternews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Drowning#Oceans#Swimming Pools#Cdc#Aap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Related
Public HealthTidewater News

What the CDC Says About Obesity and COVID-19

A July 25, 2021, article1 by Joel Hirschhorn on Trial Site News highlights what he refers to as a “missed public health opportunity.” Hirschhorn is a full professor on the University of Wisconsin, Madison, a senior official on the Congressional Office of Technology Assessment and the National Governors Association, and a member of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons, and America’s Frontline Doctors.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

You Must Know What the CDC Has to Say About COVID-19 Vaccination for Pregnant Women

You might have a pregnant wife, girlfriend, mother, sister, aunt, or friend. Or maybe you’ll have one in the future. Maybe you’re already a pregnant woman yourself. We were all born from a pregnant woman, which is wonderful. Therefore, it’s important to know about the latest statements of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) when it comes to COVID vaccinations for the gals who are preparing to bring another human being to the world.
Atlantic County, NJdownbeach.com

Fall children’s respiratory virus on the rise early this year

NORTHFIELD – The Atlantic County Division of Public Health is asking residents to be on alert for symptoms of respiratory syncytial virus or RSV. RSV infection primarily occurs seasonally during the fall and winter months in the U.S., however, cases of RSV in children have been on the rise across the country since late March and have promoted concern among U.S. health officials who are also monitoring the spread of COVID-19 and the highly transmissible Delta variant.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Big Warning For Us All

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is sounding an alarm. If you are not vaccinated, you are in danger. If you are vaccinated, there are risks also. And if we don't stop the virus from spreading, more mutations may develop—and they may be even worse than Delta. Fauci spoke with Katie Couric, and gave 10 essential pieces of advice that could save your life. some of them new. Read on for each one—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Moderna Says These 3 Things Will Cause More Vaccinated People to Get COVID

The Delta variant has been rapidly spreading throughout the U.S., causing a significant rise in COVID cases—primarily among the unvaccinated. But there have been breakthrough infections reported across the country, from tourists in resort towns to guests at summer weddings. While the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, the current breakthroughs are likely just the tip of the iceberg. Vaccine manufacturer Moderna says we could see more vaccinated people getting COVID in the coming months, depending on a few factors.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said Four Words Every American Should Hear

The CDC now recommends even vaccinated people wear their masks indoors in areas with a high or substantial transmission of COVID-19. That means most of the South and many counties throughout America are not safe. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with PBS's Judy Woodruff and gave this big warning about where we are now—and how you can protect yourself and your family. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

CDC Warns COVID Deaths Will Spike in These 10 States

The CDC has warned that the COVID-19 pandemic will be particularly brutal for states with low vaccination rates. "With the Delta variant, vaccinating more Americans now is more urgent than ever. The highest spread of cases and severe outcomes is happening in places with low vaccination rates and among vaccinated people this moment. And most importantly, the associated illness suffering and deaths could have been avoided with higher vaccination coverage in this country." So where are those areas with "low vaccination rates"? Read on for each state—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Georgia Statetexasbreaking.com

CDC Warns Of Deadly Disease In Georgia, Kansas, Minnesota, And Texas

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a warning about a deadly disease found in Georgia, Kansas, Minnesota, and Texas. The disease is called Melioidosis or Whitmore’s Disease and is caused by “Burkholderia Pseudomallei bacterium.”. Many health officials are now trying to figure out the common source of...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

74 Percent of Vaccinated People Who Get Severe COVID Have This in Common

Thanks to the highly transmissible nature of the Delta variant, the national daily average of COVID cases has been on the rise for just over a month, especially among those who are unvaccinated. Fortunately, mounting data has found that most breakthrough cases affecting those who have received their shots are less likely to result in hospitalization or death. But a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has shed some light on the rare instances of severe COVID cases in fully vaccinated people, finding that nearly three-quarters of them have one thing in common.

Comments / 0

Community Policy