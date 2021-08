Golfer’s CBD is fast becoming the leading brand in the industry, with a big part of its success coming down to the popularity of its unique best-selling gummies. Awareness of CBD and its benefits to golfers is continuing to grow – and Golfer’s CBD have capitalised on the trend with its golf-specific branding, education surrounding its products, and by gaining the support of a rapidly increasing number of Tour players. But perhaps most importantly, the company has created a product that is right for where the market is in 2021 with its ever-popular gummies.