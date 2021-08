Everybody loves good food. It's even better when it’s a local specialty that isn’t recreated quite the same way anywhere else. You might need to get seafood along the coast, barbecue in the South or anything else in between. Luckily, the Daily Meal highlighted the one food you need to try in every state. The ultimate foodie hub shared its findings earlier this summer. Its team compiled the list by seeking guidance from locals and determining how available it is — or isn’t — outside of its home state, among other criteria.