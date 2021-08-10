Cancel
Forest Grove Aquatic Center pool repairs on schedule

By Ray Pitz
According to Parks and Recreation Director Anne Lane, the main pool should reopen Sept. 8.

The Forest Grove Aquatic Center is on track to reopen early next month, according to the city's parks and recreation director.

A leak that was discovered earlier this year required crews to cut a long, narrow trench along the whole perimeter of the main pool, Anne Lane said.

"We're at the point in the repair process where we're letting the concrete cure, and once it's cured, we'll go ahead and repaint, and that repainting is currently scheduled to take place on Aug. 16," she said.

If all goes as planned, the main pool will reopen on Sept. 8, something Lane characterized as "great news."

While initial figures had the project costing at $89,000 to make the necessary repairs, the final amount is going to be around $235,000, said Lane.

The swim teams and clubs that use the facility, including the Pacific University Swim Team, Forest Grove High School Swim Team, the high school water polo team and Forest Grove Swim Club, will be able to start using the pool at that time.

"That's one of the reasons why we did this project when we did is to try and just lessen the impact on all the user groups," Lane said. "They're all aware of the timeframe and are adjusting their schedule to meet that."

The swim club, which consists of elementary through high school students, has used Henry Hagg Lake and the Newberg Aquatic Center for some practices this summer, said Lane.

She said the parks department reopened the activity pool, the hot tub and the spray ground after the Aquatic Center pool concrete was poured.

"We didn't open those spaces while all of the major loud construction was going on," Lane said. "It just would have been an unsafe situation, so we waited until concrete was poured and curing."

Currently, the activity pool and spray ground can be reserved by calling the pool. Lane said many residents have taken advantage of opportunities to enjoy those facilities.

And as summer winds down, so does Forest Grove Parks and Recreation's inaugural Summer O' Fun programs. Lane said those programs proved to be a success, with a high participation rate.

"We were able to pull together 72 different programs offered over an eight-week period, which was the entire month of July and August at four different locations, and that created over 1,200 spots for kids in programs — and all of them filled," Lane said.

Although the preregistered programs are full, Forest Grove is offering drop-in programs at four locations — Harleman Park, Rogers Park, Tom McCall Upper Elementary School and Lincoln Park — through the rest of the summer. There's no need to sign up in advance, Lane said.

Visit the Forest Grove Parks and Recreation website for details.

Forest Grove, OR
