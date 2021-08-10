Vehicles, campfires banned in parts of Tillamook State Forest

Rising temperatures and extreme fire danger lead to Oregon Department of Forestry restrictions.

Rising temperatures and increasing fire danger have led to the Oregon Department of Forestry banning campfires and motor vehicles in the eastern portion of the Tillamook State Forest.

ODF announced in a press release Tuesday, Aug. 10, that with fire danger rising across northwest Oregon, use of motorized vehicles and all campfires will be prohibited on the eastern portion of the Tillamook State Forest and state forest lands in the Sunday Creek area of Yamhill County, and in Columbia County near Camp Wilkerson.

"Given the extreme fire danger and extensive drought throughout the Northwest, ODF is taking this step to reduce the number of human-caused fires and allow firefighting resources to focus efforts on the current large fires as well as new fires likely to emerge," Northwest area director Andy White said. "We thank Oregonians for your understanding."

With limited exceptions, the ban will go into effect at 1 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, and will impact the following areas of the Tillamook State Forest:

• On Highway 26 from milepost 29 (Sunset Rest Area) east

• Highway 6 from milepost 25 (Kings Mountain Trailhead) east

A waiver is being issued to allow specific campgrounds and day use areas to remain open. The following sites are remaining open due to proximity to paved roads and accessibility to firefighting crews in the event of a fire.

Campfires are still prohibited in the following areas:

• Gales Creek Campground & Trailhead

• Gales Creek Overlook

• Roger Camp Trailhead

• Deyoe Creek Trailhead

• Summit Trailhead

• Elk Creek Campground & Trailhead

• Kings Mountain Trailhead

• Reehers Camp Campground & Trailhead

• Four County Point Trailhead

• Steam Donkey Trailhead

The forest remains open to foot traffic, and the non-motorized trail networks accessed from these sites will also remain open.

Activities restricted in these areas include:

• Driving any motorized vehicle on forest roads, including passenger and off-highway vehicles

• Campfires, including in designated fire rings at developed campgrounds

• Smoking

Additionally, fireworks, sky lanterns, tracer rounds and exploding targets are prohibited on state-managed forestland all year long.

