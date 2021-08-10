Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tillamook, OR

Vehicles, campfires banned in parts of Tillamook State Forest

By Wade Evanson
Posted by 
Forest Grove News Times
Forest Grove News Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JLxnV_0bNtO0cN00 Rising temperatures and extreme fire danger lead to Oregon Department of Forestry restrictions.

Rising temperatures and increasing fire danger have led to the Oregon Department of Forestry banning campfires and motor vehicles in the eastern portion of the Tillamook State Forest.

ODF announced in a press release Tuesday, Aug. 10, that with fire danger rising across northwest Oregon, use of motorized vehicles and all campfires will be prohibited on the eastern portion of the Tillamook State Forest and state forest lands in the Sunday Creek area of Yamhill County, and in Columbia County near Camp Wilkerson.

"Given the extreme fire danger and extensive drought throughout the Northwest, ODF is taking this step to reduce the number of human-caused fires and allow firefighting resources to focus efforts on the current large fires as well as new fires likely to emerge," Northwest area director Andy White said. "We thank Oregonians for your understanding."

With limited exceptions, the ban will go into effect at 1 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, and will impact the following areas of the Tillamook State Forest:

• On Highway 26 from milepost 29 (Sunset Rest Area) east

• Highway 6 from milepost 25 (Kings Mountain Trailhead) east

A waiver is being issued to allow specific campgrounds and day use areas to remain open. The following sites are remaining open due to proximity to paved roads and accessibility to firefighting crews in the event of a fire.

Campfires are still prohibited in the following areas:

• Gales Creek Campground & Trailhead

• Gales Creek Overlook

• Roger Camp Trailhead

• Deyoe Creek Trailhead

• Summit Trailhead

• Elk Creek Campground & Trailhead

• Kings Mountain Trailhead

• Reehers Camp Campground & Trailhead

• Four County Point Trailhead

• Steam Donkey Trailhead

The forest remains open to foot traffic, and the non-motorized trail networks accessed from these sites will also remain open.

Activities restricted in these areas include:

• Driving any motorized vehicle on forest roads, including passenger and off-highway vehicles

• Campfires, including in designated fire rings at developed campgrounds

• Smoking

Additionally, fireworks, sky lanterns, tracer rounds and exploding targets are prohibited on state-managed forestland all year long.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove, OR
66
Followers
436
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

The Forest Grove News-Times is the oldest newspaper in Washington County offers the most-read newspaper, website and social media following in the area.

 http://www.forestgrovenewstimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia County, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Cars
State
Oregon State
County
Columbia County, OR
Tillamook, OR
Government
City
Tillamook, OR
Local
Oregon Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Motor Vehicles#Odf#Oregonians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Posted by
Forest Grove News Times

Balm Grove fish passage barrier site on Gales Creek closed to public

Clean Water Services confirms closure due to public safety, plans 2022 removal.Clean Water Services is again notifying the public that the Balm Grove fish passage barrier site on Gales Creek is closed to the public. The region's water resources management utility announced in a press release Aug. 6, that public access was prohibited due to public safety and natural area concerns, saying that the fish passage barrier "poses a threat to anyone who trespasses on the site." It was that concern that prompted Clean Water Services to reiterate the closure. "The property is and has been closed to entry," Clean...
Posted by
Forest Grove News Times

Miller: Brown's dam-busting lawsuit is bad for clean energy

Kurt Miller is executive director of Northwest RiverPartners. He argues that a state lawsuit would hurt clean energy plans.A few years ago, I attended a meeting where then-Secretary of State Kate Brown was the featured speaker. I didn't know much about Brown, but I came away impressed with her knowledge on different policy issues as she took questions from the audience. For that reason, I've been surprised by the very disjointed energy policies Brown has put forward while serving as the state's governor. She frequently touts climate change as an existential threat to Oregon, but regularly calls for the breaching...
Posted by
Forest Grove News Times

Washington County shows growth in 2020 Census

The population in Beaverton is still just shy of 100,000. Forest Grove grew by nearly one-quarter. The U.S. Census Bureau reported local population numbers from the 2020 Census on Thursday, Aug. 12, a long-delayed release that showed — among other things — that Washington County's two largest cities had not grown as much as estimated. Notably, Beaverton fell short of reaching 100,000 residents after the Census Bureau estimated its population had passed 99,000 as of April 2019. Instead, the 2020 Census found, the 2019 estimate overshot the city's actual population. The 2020 Census population of Beaverton is 97,494. That's up...
Posted by
Forest Grove News Times

Letters to the Editor: Aug. 12, 2021

The News-Times publishes reader letters about wildfires and election reform.Reflections of a U.S. Forest Service veteran I visited the site of Blue River, up the McKenzie River, on Saturday. The campy little backwoods town was gone, wiped out by the wildfires. Charred housing sites were littered with piles of salvaged logs, and trailer houses had been moved in to replace family homes. Fifty years ago, I worked out of the old Forest Service ranger station in Blue River, shopped at the little store, ate at the little restaurant, fished and panned for gold in the river itself. The...
Posted by
Forest Grove News Times

2020 Census: Oregon and Portland metro area more diverse

Three counties outpace state as a whole, also claim slighter larger share of state's population. Oregon still has a non-Hispanic white majority, but according to the first data released from the 2020 Census, Washington County now is first and Multnomah County is third in the Census Bureau's diversity index measurement. Just 10 years ago, Washington County was fourth and Multnomah County eighth in the same index. Clackamas County is 15th among Oregon counties in the 2020 index, up from 16th in 2010. Data released by the bureau on Thursday, Aug. 12, also shows that the three Portland metro counties...
Posted by
Forest Grove News Times

The anatomy of a wildfire response

Wildland firefighters in places like Southern Oregon work grueling hours and face sometimes-brutal conditions.Last month's Game Hog Creek Fire, located 22 miles northwest of Forest Grove, burned just under 200 acres in a three-week span. But while relatively harmless by wildfire standards — it did not grow explosively, and it burned in a remote and unpopulated area — its presence, coupled with Oregon's tragic fires over the past 11 months, has raised awareness of the dangers of these natural disasters, along with appreciation for firefighting work and the people who do it. Dave Luttrell, who has spent 26 years working...
Oregon StatePosted by
Portland Tribune

Gov. Brown declares heat State of Emergency in Oregon

UPDATE: Multnomah County and Portland issue similar declarations before 'dangerously hot' temperatures predicted this week. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown declared a heat state of emergency Tuesday after the National Weather Service predicted "dangerously hot" weather starting on Wednesday, Aug. 11. "Oregon is facing yet another extreme heat wave, and it...
Posted by
Forest Grove News Times

Read: No denying it, climate change fight requires bold action

Tobias Read of Beaverton is Oregon's state treasurer. He also represented parts of Beaverton, Southwest Portland, Washington and Multnomah counties in the Oregon House.Oregon is on fire. Again. This year's wildfires are the largest in the nation — so fierce they're creating their own weather patterns, making them even harder to contain. For years, experts have warned that fires would be one of the serious consequences of climate change, but we've been too slow to act. Now climate change is not a distant threat. It's here. Now. And it's an urgent priority that needs immediate attention. In the past year,...
Posted by
Forest Grove News Times

Washington County starts removing homeless camp on Hwy 47

The camp removal effort is among the first since the beginning of the pandemic when such actions halted.Washington County crews began a multi-day process Monday, Aug. 9, of clearing out a large encampment of homeless people on county property off Highway 47 near Forest Grove. County officials have deemed the camp a significant health and safety risk to the public and about 15 campers on the property, many of whom were still there as clean-up work began Monday morning. While homelessness has increased across the region, Washington County and other local governments stopped vacating camps during the pandemic to limit...
Posted by
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove Aquatic Center pool repairs on schedule

According to Parks and Recreation Director Anne Lane, the main pool should reopen Sept. 8.The Forest Grove Aquatic Center is on track to reopen early next month, according to the city's parks and recreation director. A leak that was discovered earlier this year required crews to cut a long, narrow trench along the whole perimeter of the main pool, Anne Lane said. "We're at the point in the repair process where we're letting the concrete cure, and once it's cured, we'll go ahead and repaint, and that repainting is currently scheduled to take place on Aug. 16," she said. If...
Posted by
Forest Grove News Times

COVID-19 spike could leave state 500 hospital beds short of needs

OHSU forecast sees increase of virus cases rivaling 'darkest days' of Oregon's winter surge.The COVID-19 delta variant is spreading so fast that it will hit most of the state's unvaccinated population before the six weeks needed to be fully immunized if they were inoculated now. "We are looking at a giant wave that is all taking place over the next four weeks," said Peter Graven, a top data scientist at Oregon Health & Science University. Graven presented a forecast Tuesday, Aug. 10, showing about 1,100 people with COVID-19 will need hospitalization by the time the current wave of infections peaks...
Posted by
Forest Grove News Times

Oregon governor announces statewide indoor mask mandate

Vaccination mandate takes effect Oct. 18 or upon full federal approval of vaccines; statewide mask rule indoors is planned.Gov. Kate Brown has ordered most state workers, with limited exceptions under law, to obtain vaccinations against the COVID-19 coronavirus. Brown also plans to order people to wear masks in all indoor settings, given the spread of the Delta variant that is driving up the number of infections and straining hospital capacity. She had already ordered masks to be worn by employees and visitors alike in state buildings back on July 30. She plans an availability Wednesday, Aug. 11, to discuss the...
Posted by
Forest Grove News Times

WashCo recognizes Tualatin Valley Trail concept plan

The future regional trail is planned for the Aloha area, between Southwest 160th and 209th avenues. Imagine a world where folks biking and walking in the Aloha area no longer have to deal with traffic. It's a dream that has been on the community's mind for decades. Officials from Washington County and the Oregon Department of Transportation want to turn that vision into a reality with the planned Tualatin Valley Trail. The future regional trail is planned for the Aloha area, between Southwest 160th and 209th avenues. As part of a larger system, officials say, it will connect Beaverton,...
Posted by
Forest Grove News Times

'Dangerous' heat predicted to return to Oregon

The National Weather Service warns triple digit temperatures will return to Oregon this week.A four-day stretch of dangerous temperatures predicted to reach as high as 110 degrees has been forecast for the Portland area this week, the National Weather Service said Sunday, Aug. 8. The high temperatures are expected Wednesday, Aug. 11 through Saturday, Aug. 14. Overnight lows will also be warm, the agency said in a statement released Aug. 8, running in the upper 60s or low 70s and potentially contributing to an increased risk for heat related illnesses. The forecast isn't as hot as the record breaking heat wave which hit Oregon in June, which reached 116 degrees in parts of the Portland area. The warning came two days after the Oregon Medical Examiner's Office released new death toll figures related to June's unprecedented heatwave, which killed 96 people in Oregon. Most were older and lived alone without air conditioning. KOIN 6 News is a news partner of Pamplin Media Group. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Posted by
Forest Grove News Times

Survey: Most Oregonians concerned about water management

Political affiliation and where people lived played a big role in how they saw statewide water issues.Seven out of 10 Oregonians are concerned about how the state's groundwater and surface water are being managed. Most Oregonians say the answer to resolving water problems is increasing state subsidies for high-efficiency irrigation equipment. Those are two findings in a recent survey conducted by the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center, a Portland-based non-profit. The survey was conducted statewide in July and involved 1,464 respondents. It carries a margin of error of 1.5% to 2.6%. Results of the survey show that while Oregonians are...
Posted by
Forest Grove News Times

Metro OKs new 205, 217 lanes as González pans highway plans

Metro Councilor Juan Carlos González staked out his opposition even as plans for the Abernethy Bridge and Route 217 move forward. What could have been routine housekeeping at the regional government got a shot in the arm after one Metro official staked out a new position in opposition to projects that add lanes to interstates and highways.  Metro Councilor Juan Carlos González was the lone vote of dissent against approving state plans to expand both Oregon Route 217 and Interstate 205 during a council meeting Aug. 3.  González, who represents Hillsboro and Forest Grove, told his colleagues seated at the...
Posted by
Forest Grove News Times

As COVID infections spread, counties edge into 'extreme' risk levels

Health leaders face difficult choices about summer events as virus numbers climb across Oregon.The faster, stronger delta variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 is setting record numbers of infections and sickness across Oregon, state statistics for the most recent two weeks show. In Wallowa County, 1 out of 4 people tested for COVID-19 was positive. Umatilla County had 915 cases per 100,000 people, by far the most in the state. Multnomah County, the state's most populous, reported 1,013 new cases over the two-week time frame, its shallower rise still driving big total numbers. Lake County was the only one...
Posted by
Forest Grove News Times

U.S. Ag Secretary Vilsack: nation, Oregon facing 'larger challenges'

While visiting with Willamette Valley farmers, the cabinet member says feds must match state in firefighting and fire prevention efforts.Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says Congress needs to do for the national forests what the Oregon Legislature and Gov. Kate Brown have just done to boost firefighting efforts and reduce the threat of wildfires, more of them likely to occur with a warming climate. Vilsack spoke with reporters Tuesday, Aug. 3, after he and Brown toured a farm near Salem and were briefed by officials about the status of wildfires, particularly the Bootleg fire that has consumed more than 400,000 acres...
Posted by
Forest Grove News Times

Governor: Health workers must get vaccinated or face testing

Brown takes steps as four big employers say they will act on their own despite a state ban.Gov. Kate Brown says health care workers should get vaccinated or face weekly tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus starting Sept. 30. Brown said Wednesday, Aug. 4, that she has directed the Oregon Health Authority to issue such a rule later this week. She did so after four Oregon employers — Kaiser Permanente, Legacy Health, Oregon Health & Science University and PeaceHealth, which serves Eugene and Springfield — announced they were requiring employees to get vaccinations despite a 1989 law that bars them...
Posted by
Forest Grove News Times

Survey: COVID vaccines 'politically polarized'

Conservatives more likely to reject virus vaccines as delta variant leaves state reeling.COVID-19 vaccination rates drop significantly outside of the Portland metro area, according to results of an Oregon Values and Beliefs Center survey. The online survey of Oregon residents showed the three counties making up the Portland area had a 77% vaccination rate. In the survey, 42% of those surveyed said they had not received a COVID-19 vaccine. The survey results mirror those from December 2020 that gauged how likely someone would be to get the vaccine when it became available. The results were published at the same time...

Comments / 0

Community Policy