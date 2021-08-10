I-70 Glenwood Canyon safety closure update
Good weather during the weekend allowed crews to work without interruption on clearing mud and other debris from I-70 in Glenwood Canyon. CDOT crews were able to make significant progress during the weekend of Saturday, Aug. 7, and Sunday, Aug. 8, hauling 440 loads over the two days. Each truck load equals 13 tons of material. There was not an official weather watch over the weekend from NOAA and there was no precipitation at the burn scar or in the canyon.www.deltacountyindependent.com
Comments / 0