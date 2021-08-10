I-70 Glenwood Canyon Safety Closure Update: Tuesday, Aug. 10

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Transportation announced on Saturday morning that traffic is moving again in both directions on Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon after an extended closure. One lane in each direction is open and traffic is currently being escorted through in queues after mudslides forced repairs that lasted more than 2 weeks (and are still ongoing). (credit: CBS) The interstate isn’t expected to be fully repaired through the canyon until Thanksgiving. During a news conference on Friday afternoon, CDOT said that traffic will be reduced to 35 mph through the cleanup zone while crews continue to remove...