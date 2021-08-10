Cancel
I-70 Glenwood Canyon Safety Closure Update: Tuesday, Aug. 10

By Staff Report
Delta County Independent
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood weather all day on Monday meant no interruptions for crews at work in Glenwood Canyon. 195 loads of slide material such as mud, rocks and trees (approximately 13 tons per load) were hauled out on Monday to dumpsites at Mile Points 119 (No Name) and 133 (Dotsero) on I-70, and Mile Point 9.3 on Colorado Highway 82. There was not an official weather watch on Monday from NOAA and there was no precipitation at the burn scar or in the canyon.

