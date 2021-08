ANOTHER RECORD COULD FALL: Three times in Chicago Cubs history (2021, 2005, 1961), the team has had two different losing streaks of eight games or longer. This year, the team is currently on an eight-game loss streak to go along with the 11-game streak from June and July. No Cubs team has ever had two losing streaks of nine games or longer in a single season. They’ll have to win tonight to avoid that. The franchise record for the longest losing streak in a single season is 14 (1997).