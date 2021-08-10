Cancel
Lewiston, ID

Alfred Joseph Amyotte

Lewiston Morning Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlfred Joseph Amyotte, 74, of Clarkston, grew his wings in exchange for his suffering Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Alfred came into the world April 29, 1947, in the Turtle Mountains near St. John, N.D., to Ernestine (LaFournaise) and Joseph Amyotte. He was born with a lung defect that would affect him his entire life. He missed a lot of school growing up, causing him to repeat fourth grade for three years. Around that time, his family was informed that he would not live much longer if he remained in the frigid North Dakota climate. His family then sent him to a foster home in Phoenix where he stayed a couple of years. When he got there, he didn’t want to start fourth grade again, so he told the principal that he was in fifth grade. Eventually the paperwork caught up to him and they knew he should be in fourth grade. He interviewed with the principal, and dad told him his story regarding his health conditions. That principal let him start fifth grade without ever completing the fourth grade. Two years later, he relocated back to St. John, N.D., where he would graduate from high school.

