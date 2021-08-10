Cancel
New Norfolk Tides catcher Adley Rutschman is baseball’s top prospect. But he’s not thinking about that.

By David Hall, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 3 days ago
Catcher Adley Rutschman, who hit hit .271 with 18 home runs and 55 RBIs in 80 games, at Double-A Bowie, made his Triple-A debut with the Norfolk Tides on Tuesday night. Kristen Zeis/Staff Kristen Zeis/The Virginian-Pilot

Adley Rutschman arrived at Harbor Park on Tuesday.

His reputation was already there.

The top prospect in baseball according to both Baseball America and MLB.com , Rutschman was inserted into the Norfolk Tides’ lineup for his long-awaited first taste of the Triple-A level.

But for Rutschman, the first overall pick in the 2019 draft by the Tides’ parent Baltimore Orioles, the label of uber-prospect is neither blessing nor curse; it’s simply part of the deal.

“It is what it is,” he said after taking batting practice leading up to Tuesday’s series opener against Memphis, which ended after press time for this edition. “It’s, I think, a compliment, absolutely. But for me, I never try to focus on what other people are saying about me. My whole focus is going to be on what I can control, and that’s just going to be showing up every day and working as hard as I can to become the person I want to be. That’s about it for me.”

Rutschman, a 23-year-old switch-hitting catcher, proved himself at Double-A Bowie, where he hit .271 with 18 home runs and 55 RBIs in 80 games.

He ranked among the Double-A Northeast League leaders in runs (first with 61), walks (second, 55), RBIs (third), on-base percentage (fourth, .392), homers (T-fifth), hits (T-fifth, 80) and slugging percentage (10th, .508).

Among Orioles minor leaguers with at least 200 at-bats, Rutschman is second in on-base percentage and third in slugging percentage.

A former star at Oregon State who led the Beavers to a College World Series title in 2018 after serving for a season as a kicker on the school’s football team, Rutschman will catch most days and play first base on others, Tides manager Gary Kendall said. He batted second for Norfolk in his debut and will likely stay near the top of the order to maximize his at-bats.

Kendall said it’s important to let a prospect like Rutschman develop.

“Every day, it’s not always going to be pluses,” Kendall said. “There’s going to be a learning experience, I’m sure. So you just stay positive with them. You coach them just like you coach anybody else. You show compassion, and when it’s the right time to instruct, you do so. But I don’t think there’s any cookie-cutter way.”

Astute observers of Rutschman have noticed his uncanny plate discipline, which makes him a prototypical hitter by today’s metrics.

“Adley is somebody that has an elite grasp of the strike zone,” said Baysox broadcaster Adam Pohl, who called Rutschman’s games on the radio. “And even though when he was the No. 1 pick, he would’ve been the No. 1 pick for every team in Major League Baseball in 2019, to me, he really fits the profile of the type of player that (Orioles GM) Mike Elias is looking for to be the future of the Orioles organization.”

For now, though, Rutschman plans to get his feet wet at the minors’ highest level, where he’ll face and handle pitchers with substantial major league experience.

After learning he was being promoted following Bowie’s game Sunday at Somerset in Bridgewater Township, New Jersey, Rutschman packed his bags and made his way to Norfolk on Monday.

He said he was heartened to see the faces of teammates he knew from spring training and during his time at the Orioles’ alternate site camp in 2020.

He’ll leave the prospect talk to others.

“It’s as much pressure as you want to put on yourself,” Rutschman said. “I think the value that you put on other people’s opinion of yourself is something that you can control. There’s something to be said about trying to control the controllables, and that’s what I try and do.”

David Hall, david.hall@pilotonline.com

