The Phillies' offense certainly seems to be stuck in the mud again but at least their former ace Aaron Nola has his arm working seamlessly. Coming off a superb win over the Atlanta Braves in which he went 8 2/3 innings and allowed just four hits and one run, Nola gave the Phillies six professional innings in Pittsburgh Saturday night, but could only sit idly by to watch the Pirates take a 3-2 win in the bottom of the ninth inning off reliever Jose Alvarado.