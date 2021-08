A Stockton man in his mid-20s drowned Sunday at Camanche Reservoir, a Calaveras County sheriff’s lieutenant said Tuesday. The man, whose name was not released by law enforcement or Calaveras Consolidated Fire personnel, was swimming in water near Eucalyptus Point on the south shore of the reservoir about 1:30 p.m. when he had difficulty in the water and went under, Lt. Greg Stark with the Sheriff’s Office said.