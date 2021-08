For Brown men’s soccer coach Patrick Laughlin, one of the most difficult parts of coaching his team through the COVID-19 pandemic has been the complete uncertainty. “The coach likes to know and have answers and be able to lead and understand things,” he said. “But there were so many times (on) Zoom calls or phone calls or by text or email that I was saying, ‘I don’t know, I don’t know what’s going to happen next, I don’t have the answer.’” Now that the 2021 season draws near, Laughlin and his team are elated to have the opportunity to finally play again.