As we all know, the Cougars lost a ton of experience all across the board from last year’s offense. However, every projected starter has gained valuable playing time over the past few seasons and should be able to step in and hit the ground running. The one player with the least experience is Connor Pay. As you can see in his recruiting profile and hudl highlights, he was a solid three star prospect that regularly mauled his high school competition. Pay served a two-year mission and came back in time to use the 2020 season to shake off the mission rust. He played in 112 snaps of mostly mop-up duty. About half of his snaps (54) came against UCF in the bowl game and now he’s expected to start at right guard.