On August 4, Fullbright Games, the developers responsible for Gone Home and Tacoma, released a public statement announcing that co-founder and creative director Steve Gaynor would be changing roles within the company. In that statement, which you can read below, Fullbright Games gave no explanation for the change except to say that “We care deeply about creating games that have a positive impact. We are also fervent believers in fostering a work environment that is healthy and collaborative, where we can work with transparency, autonomy, and trust.” This statement comes ahead of Fullbright Games’ next project, Open Roads, which as of this writing still has no definite release date.