Elon Musk Says SpaceX Can Help NASA Make Next-Generation Space Suits

techeblog.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASA’s current space suit program is being held up on delays and will cost the agency over $1-billion. Today, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said his company can help make their next-generation space suits for less, as they have already been used by astronauts who launched into orbit in SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft. Unfortunately, this means that having astronauts land on the Moon by 2024 isn’t possible due to these significant delays in developing spacesuits. Read more for a video and additional information.

