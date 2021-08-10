Lt. Gov. Gray in NEK Thursday For ‘Recover Stronger Tour’

MONTPELIER — Lt. Governor Molly Gray’s “Recover Stronger Tour” will pass through the area on Thursday with stops in St. Johnsbury, Danville and West Danville. This summer, Lt. Gov. Gray has been in communities meeting directly with Vermonters impacted by the pandemic. The state is set to receive $2.7 billion in relief through the American Rescue Plan Act. To embrace this opportunity, the Lt. Governor will include the experiences and voices of Vermonters in the process, to take stock of lessons learned from the pandemic and hear stories of innovation, perseverance, and resilience.