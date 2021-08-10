Driver Accused Of Causing Crash & Injury During Illegal Street Race
A Brownington teen is facing multiple criminal charges after police said an illegal street race ended with a crash and injuries on Route 14 in Irasburg over the weekend. Daniel Broome, 19, pleaded not guilty in Orleans Superior Court on Monday to a felony charge of eluding police and misdemeanor charges of reckless or gross negligent operation of a motor vehicle, reckless endangerment and excessive speed. Broome was then released on conditions by Judge Brian J. Grearson.www.caledonianrecord.com
