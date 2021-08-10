Waterford Residents Sign Petition Requesting Full Review Of Taxpayer Funds
WATERFORD — For the second time this year townspeople are showing signs of dissatisfaction with town leadership. On Monday evening, a petition asking for a full review of town spending was presented during Waterford’s regularly scheduled select board meeting. According to Clem Gray, who drew up the petition’s language and organized its signing, between 75 and 80 people have put their names on the document.www.caledonianrecord.com
