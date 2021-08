Aldi is one of the most beloved grocery destinations throughout the U.S. and beyond, with its low prices and wealth of specialty goods (ahem, cheese advent calendar) earning a legion of loyal customers. However, its devoted shoppers may be in for a rude awakening now that the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is warning customers not to eat two Aldi foods right now due to the health risks they may present. Read on to discover if you should be tossing these Aldi products now.