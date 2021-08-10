Cancel
Vermont FEED Selects Area Teams For 2021-22 Northeast Farm To School Institute

Caledonian Record-News
 4 days ago

SHELBURNE, VT — Shelburne Farms and Northeast Organic Farming Association of Vermont (NOFA-VT) are offering a year-long professional learning program through their Vermont Feed partnership: the Northeast Farm to School Institute. This important initiative supports selected schools in designing and implementing effective, school-wide Farm to School (FTS) programs — that have proven more important than ever through the COVID-19 pandemic.

