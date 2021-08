On August 10, 2021, the Nevada County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved $100,000 to fund the Pines to Mines trail project Environmental Assessment (EA), a major move forward for this spectacular non-motorized trail that has been in the works for over six years. The Pines to Mines trail is a nonmotorized, single track, multi use trail for hikers, mountain bicyclists and equestrians. The Tahoe National Forest will process the Environmental Assessment for the project with funding provided by Nevada County for the non-motorized trail project.