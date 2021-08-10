Public Invited To Paint Community Mural Sunday At Dog Mountain
ST. JOHNSBURY — Catamount Arts and Artist Nick Piliero invite the public to collaborate Sunday on a community mural-painting project at Dog Mountain. During the Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series concert from 5-7 p.m., community members ages eight and up are invited to help paint a mural designed by Piliero and outlined on plywood. A separate painting project is planned simultaneously to occupy painters younger than eight.www.caledonianrecord.com
Comments / 0