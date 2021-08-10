Cancel
Saint Johnsbury, VT

Public Invited To Paint Community Mural Sunday At Dog Mountain

Caledonian Record-News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. JOHNSBURY — Catamount Arts and Artist Nick Piliero invite the public to collaborate Sunday on a community mural-painting project at Dog Mountain. During the Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series concert from 5-7 p.m., community members ages eight and up are invited to help paint a mural designed by Piliero and outlined on plywood. A separate painting project is planned simultaneously to occupy painters younger than eight.

