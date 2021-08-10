St. Maria Goretti grad McKenna Rife signs to play women's basketball at Division I Marist

The first impression McKenna Rife made on St. Maria Goretti girls basketball coach Avery Carey was at the front of Carey's mind Tuesday. “I told her when she came in and we did our first workout, she was in the eighth grade and this was the first time I ever met her, we did a workout here and she walked in the gym and pretty much looked me in the eyes, and I'm 6-5½ — I tell everybody I'm 6-6, that's a basketball thing — but I told her, 'Based off of your height alone, you can have Division I's look at you,'” Carey said. “'Now we have to take your height and match your skills with your height.'”