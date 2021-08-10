Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

St. Maria Goretti grad McKenna Rife signs to play women's basketball at Division I Marist

heraldmailmedia.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first impression McKenna Rife made on St. Maria Goretti girls basketball coach Avery Carey was at the front of Carey's mind Tuesday. “I told her when she came in and we did our first workout, she was in the eighth grade and this was the first time I ever met her, we did a workout here and she walked in the gym and pretty much looked me in the eyes, and I'm 6-5½ — I tell everybody I'm 6-6, that's a basketball thing — but I told her, 'Based off of your height alone, you can have Division I's look at you,'” Carey said. “'Now we have to take your height and match your skills with your height.'”

www.heraldmailmedia.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maria Goretti
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marist College#Division#Gaels#Penn State#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Basketball
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Durant, OKeparisextra.com

Southeastern to honor three Distinguished Alumni during October Homecoming

Southeastern Oklahoma State University will honor three Distinguished Alumni during homecoming festivities October 15-16. Southeastern Oklahoma State University will honor three Distinguished Alumni during homecoming festivities October 15-16. This year’s honorees are Bill Brock, Greg Duffy, and Mike Metheny. Brock (’76,’81) is a legend in women’s basketball coaching circles, having...
Americus, GAWALB 10

GSW women’s basketball hosts youth camp

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Up in Americus, the storm dome has been packed all week long as the GSW women’s basketball program hosted their youth camp. 25 young boys and girls spent the week with the Canes learning all of the fundamentals of the game of basketball while also having a lot of fun.
West Orange, NJessexnewsdaily.com

West Orange’s Skyers commits to play Division I volleyball

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange resident Sabrina Skyers, a rising senior at Kent Place School in Summit, recently committed to play Division I volleyball at Tulane University, located in New Orleans, La., as a member of the school’s Class of 2026. Skyers currently plays volleyball on the USANY club team.
Syracuse, NYwestplainsdailyquill.net

Quentin Hillsman resigns as women's basketball at Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Quentin Hillsman resigned Monday as the women's basketball coach at Syracuse, whose team is under review by a law firm over his alleged threats and bullying of …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
Basketballvirginiasports.com

Women’s Basketball Season Tickets on Sale

– Season tickets for the 2021-22 Virginia women’s basketball season are on sale now. Season tickets are available in reserved and general admission seating areas for UVA’s 15 home women’s basketball games. Virginia’s complete conference and non-conference schedules will be released at a later date. This year’s home slate will...
Olivet, MIWILX-TV

Olivet College Names Women’s Basketball Coach

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Peter Sabiiti has been appointed head women’s basketball coach at Olivet College. Sabiiti replaces Brittany Zandstra who resigned to take a new job closer to home and ability to spend more time with her family. Sabiiti comes to Olivet from Aquinas College, where he has been the assistant varsity and head junior varsity men’s coach the past five years.
West Lafayette, INchatsports.com

Women’s Basketball: Addison Potts Commits!

Coach Katie Gearlds and the crew have picked up their 4th commit for the class of 2022, after Addison Potts announced via social media that she would be taking her talents to West Lafayette. Potts is a 4-star, 6’0 point guard from Seffner, Florida and a consensus Top 100 recruit....
College SportsGoPSUsports.com

Men’s Basketball Adds 6-8 Grad Transfer Jalanni White

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Penn State men's basketball head coach Micah Shrewsberry has announced the addition of Jalanni White to the Nittany Lion program. White, a 6-8 forward, comes to Happy Valley as a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility remaining after a four-year career at Canisius. "We are...
Basketballchatsports.com

UConn women’s basketball already capitalizing on NIL

Soon, you might be able to get a “Paige Buckets” t-shirt. Or hat. Maybe even joggers. And Paige Bueckers will be able to get paid for being the best player in the country. With college athletes now allowed to capitalize on their name, image and likeness, UConn sophomore Paige Bueckers filed a trademark application for her nickname on July 13. If approved, she’ll be able to exclusively produce a Paige Buckets line of athletic wear such as “shirts, pants, jackets, footwear, hats and caps, athletic uniforms,” according to the trademark application.
NBAchatsports.com

Former St. John’s basketball standout signs with Dallas Mavericks

Former St. John's basketball wing LJ Figueroa (Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports) Former St. John’s basketball standout LJ Figueroa has signed a deal with the Dallas Mavericks. It was not the draft day that former St. John’s basketball standout LJ Figueroa was hoping for but the ex-Johnnie has signed a deal...
BasketballPosted by
Hartford Courant

UConn women’s basketball star Paige Bueckers signs with Wasserman Media Group as NIL client

UConn women’s basketball star Paige Bueckers has signed with Wasserman Media Group, a sports marketing and talent management company based in Los Angeles, as one of its first name, image and likeness clients, the company announced Wednesday. Wasserman represents many high-profile WNBA players and female athletes, including multiple former Huskies. To name a few: Breanna Stewart, Maya Moore, ...
Bangs, TXkoxe.com

First Hall of Honor Inductees Announced in Bangs

BANGS – Bangs High School honored its inaugural Hall of Honor class during Thursday night’s Meet the Dragons event. The 2021 class of five inductees included James Segrest, Tommy Sikes, Garner McClatchy, Eric Cole and David Cole. The son and daughter of Garner “Dooder” McClatchy, Eric Cole and David Cole...
Basketballprojectspurs.com

Basketball: USA Women Close Pool Play With Win Over France

The U.S. women’s basketball team closed out Olympic play with a 93-82 victory over France, pushing their Olympic winning streak to 52 games. Team USA started the game off slow, trailing 22-19 at the end of the first quarter. The Americans responded with a big second period and took a 50-44 lead into the locker room.
College Sportscsucougars.com

Goodsell Promoted to Assistant Women’s Basketball Coach

COLUMBUS - Columbus State University head women's basketball coach Matt Houser announced Abbey Goodsell as the assistant coach for the Lady Cougar basketball team on Tuesday. Goodsell gains the promotion after spending two years as a graduate assistant coach for Houser. "I'm extremely thrilled and honored to be alongside Coach...
Asheville, NCspotonnewjersey.com

Men's Basketball to Play in Asheville Championship

It all starts in Asheville. The Asheville Championship is the newest test for top college basketball programs looking to set the tone for the season and be crowned the first official champion of 2021-22. The four-team tournament will take place at Harrah's Cherokee Center-Asheville,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy