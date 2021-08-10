Cancel
Stevie Nicks cancels all 2021 performances over coronavirus

Posted by 
WRAL News
 3 days ago
LOS ANGELES — Stevie Nicks canceled appearances at five music festivals, citing coronavirus concerns, she said in a statement Tuesday. Nicks had been scheduled to headline one day each of BottleRock Napa Valley in California and the Jazz Aspen Festival in Colorado in September. In October, she was to have played two days of the Austin City Limits Music Festival and one day of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

