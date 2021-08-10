Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Wrestling National Duals Set To Return In December

By RossWB
goiowaawesome.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a chaotic 2020-21 season that was cobbled together hastily and erratically as a result COVID-19 impacts, sporting calendars look set to return to something approaching normal for the 2021-22 seasons. Although in college wrestling it looks like the new season will bring the return of not just the regular events from pre-COVID times, but also an event that's been gone for a few years: the National Wrestling Duals.

www.goiowaawesome.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Championship#Ncaa Tournament#Combat#National Duals#Nw Florida State College#Mac#Eiwa#Socon#Penn State#The Ncaa Tournament#Iowa State#Nc#Acc#Missouri Tigers#Uni Panthers#Lehigh Mountain Hawks#Oregon State Beavers#Oregon State Cornell#Central Michigan Group B#Hofstra Group C
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arizona State University
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

3 Big 12 Schools Reportedly Reached Out To Pac-12

The Big 12, as we currently know it, is on the verge of obliteration. Texas and Oklahoma are reportedly on their way to the SEC, leaving eight members of the conference in the dust. Is there a hero to save the day? Insert the Pac-12. According to TCU insider Jeremy...
GolfGolf Digest

Jaxon Brigman, who lost tour card after signing an incorrect score, dies

Jaxon Brigman, who infamously lost a chance at the PGA Tour thanks to an incorrect scorecard, has died. He was 50. Brigman was a standout amateur, winning three straight Texas individual state championships in the 1980s. He attended Oklahoma State University and was a member of the Cowboys’ 1991 NCAA championship team. Brigman also attained All-American honors in 1993.
College SportsSporting News

SEC is about to welcome one superpower from the Big 12, not two

Click on any story, listen to any podcast or watch any television discussion regarding Texas and Oklahoma’s pending move to the SEC, and you will inevitably hear about the blueblood status of the Longhorns and Sooners. College football royalty. Superpowers headed to the strongest conference in the nation. Two of the biggest brands in the game.
Nebraska Statesaturdaytradition.com

Details on Scott Frost's buyout at Nebraska revealed

In the wake of Wednesday’s report from The Action Network’s Brett McMurphy, which states Nebraska is under NCAA investigation for “improper use of analysts and consultants during practices and games,” questions have been flying regarding the status of head coach Scott Frost, who many considered to be on shaky ground to begin with.
Illinois StateWCIA

Reggie Bass decommits from Illinois basketball

WCIA — Illinois basketball commit Reggie Bass is reopening his recruitment. The 6-foot-4 guard posted on Twitter Tuesday night he is decommitting after pledging to play for Illinois on March 19th. Bass has offers from several high major schools including Florida, Kansas State, Texas Tech, Providence and Oregon State. The...
Alabama StatePosted by
BamaCentral

Between AP Top 25, Coaches and FWAA-NFF Super 16, Alabama Unanimous Preseason No. 1

It's unanimous. The reigning champion University of Alabama football team is considered the team to beat for the 2021-22 season. After already being voted No. 1 in the AP Top 25 and the coaches' poll, the writers were in agreement as the Crimson Tide was atop the preseason Football Writers Association of America-National Football Foundation Super 16 Poll on Wednesday morning.
FootballPosted by
FanSided

An Alabama Crimson Tide legend is now in Twitter jail

The Alabama Crimson Tide have a great fan base, and it has evolved over the years. While Nick Saban minimizes his social media presence, plenty of fans have used social media to connect and expand their presence. One of the staples of “Gump Twitter” (the name for the Alabama Crimson...
Alabama State247Sports

Alabama basketball set for mid-December road game at Memphis

The Alabama men’s basketball team has added a true road game to its 2021-22 schedule. The Crimson Tide will travel to Memphis, Tenn., on Tuesday, Dec. 14, to take on the Tigers at FedEx Forum, the University of Memphis announced Tuesday as it revealed its non-conference schedule. The game time and television channel will be designated at a later date.
Minnesota StateCollege Football News

Ohio State vs Minnesota Prediction, Game Preview

Ohio State vs Minnesota prediction and game preview. Just start running the ball and don’t stop. Ohio State appears to be cool with CJ Stroud taking over the starting quarterback job with Justin Fields done – even though high school senior Quinn Ewers too talented to not get a shot once he’s up to speed – and the receiving corps is its typically beyond-loaded self, but on the road in the Big Ten against a decent team …
College Sportssaturdaytradition.com

5 bold predictions for Penn State in 2021

The strongest mouthwash on the market can’t rinse the taste of last year’s season out of Penn State’s mouth. The Nittany Lions began with a program-worst 0-5 start and finished the 2020 campaign under .500. Only one thing cures that kind of disappointment: winning football games. Penn State was able...
Combat Sportsindianola-ia.com

Joe Skow returns to Simpson wrestling staff

Joe Skow returns to campus to begin his second stint on the Simpson College wrestling staff, head coach Dylan Peters announced. Skow served as a graduate assistant before transitioning to an assistant coach between 2014-17.
Ohio State247Sports

A top Ohio State target set to announce his college choice

On July 29 the Ohio State staff welcomed in a number of the country’s top prospects from the 2022, 2023 and 2024 classes to their big recruiting cookout. One of those who was in attendance was Thompson’s Station (Tenn.) Independence 2023 tight end Ty Lockwood. Lockwood made the trip north to Columbus with his father.
Oregon Statecentraloregondaily.com

▶️ Culver wrestling returns from Oregon Beach State Championships

The Culver wrestling program took a group of 12 athletes to Hood River Sunday to compete in the Oregon Beach Wrestling State Championships. “You get a ton of scratches,” said former four-time Culver State Champion Wrestler. “First year I did it, I tore the whole top of my foot, just got super bloody from all the sand.”
Junction City, KSJunction City Daily Union

Four Blue Jays wrestle at USA Nationals

Several Junction City High School wrestlers competed at the 2021 USA Wrestling Junior and 16U National Championships at the Fargodome in Fargo, N.D. from July 16 to July 23. Led by Ezekiel Witt who turned in an All-American performance, the Blue Jays, including Witt, Patrick Foxworth and CJ Neuman all held their own at the largest wrestling tournament in the world.
WWEwwnytv.com

Sunday Sports: T.I. Duals wrap up on the wrestling mat in Clayton

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - One of the premiere wrestling tournaments in the Northeast wrapped up on Sunday in Clayton, with the Thousand Islands Duals enjoying another year of success. The tournament began on Friday morning with 15 junior varsity teams from New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Vermont and Massachusetts...
WWEnbc25news.com

Davison's Facundo wins prestigious national wrestling award

Four-time state champion Alex Facundo was named the 2021 national winner of the Dave Schultz High School Excellence Award, the National Wrestling Hall of Fame announced on Tuesday. Facundo, now a Davison graduate, is the recipient of the award that is given to the country's most outstanding high school senior...
Seattle, WAPosted by
HuskyMaven

Huskies Reveal Basketball Schedule Compiled for a Rebuild

The University of Washington basketball team, in the midst of a major rebuild following a disastrous 5-21 season, announced a 2021-22 schedule that won't tax the Huskies, at least on the non-conference end. There are no Baylors, Auburns or Tennessees on this slate, though the resumption of the cross-state rivalry...
Columbus, OHSalem News Online

State wrestling tournament returns to the Schott

COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association revealed several state tournament locations for the 2021-22 school year and beyond on Monday. The OHSAA individual wrestling state tournament will return to the Schottenstein Center at The Ohio State University for the next three years, with an option for a two-year extension. That event utilizes many areas of the arena, including the large warm-up gymnasium, and is one of the few venues in Ohio that is able to accommodate nine mats on the arena floor, which led to the expansion of the state tournament in 2000. More than 15,000 fans have regularly attended the semifinals and championships sessions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy