Wrestling National Duals Set To Return In December
After a chaotic 2020-21 season that was cobbled together hastily and erratically as a result COVID-19 impacts, sporting calendars look set to return to something approaching normal for the 2021-22 seasons. Although in college wrestling it looks like the new season will bring the return of not just the regular events from pre-COVID times, but also an event that's been gone for a few years: the National Wrestling Duals.www.goiowaawesome.com
