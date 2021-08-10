'It's something that makes me have this happiness': Cumberland Valley's Presley Staretz wins Pennsylvania High School Triathlon Championship
Determination. Excitement. Willpower. Those are the three words Cumberland Valley rising senior and dual-sport athlete Presley Staretz would use to describe competing in a triathlon. And those three words are what helped her cross the finish line for first place in the 2021 Steelman Racing Pennsylvania High School Triathlon Championship...cumberlink.com
