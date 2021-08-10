Minecraft adds another new mountain biome for 1.18
Minecraft is still due to get a host of new biomes for the second half of Caves & Cliffs in 1.18, but the previously announced ones aren’t even the full story. Experimental Snapshot 3 offers another range of adjustments to Minecraft’s upcoming terrain generation revamp, including a pile of changes to make the transition between temperatures more gradual – and that’s required the devs to create a whole new mountain biome variation.www.pcgamesn.com
