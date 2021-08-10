Minecraft adds another new mountain biome for 1.18

There's a couple of ways to get from point A to point B in Minecraft, but each has a downside. Riding a horse is one, but you need to tame it first. Another is the classic minecart, but you need to lay down miles of track to make it actually work. The fastest way is actually by boat, but you need a body of water to use it. Or do you? One Minecraft player has found an ingenious way to use a boat without any water. They instead use hundreds of cows.