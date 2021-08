ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Kathy Hochul, the incoming governor of New York, said Thursday getting students back into the classroom full time is a priority and, if up to her, masks will be required. “My view is that people — children and everyone in the school environment — will be wearing masks,” Hochul said in an interview. “But also, we need to be talking with the school districts, as well. That hasn’t happened in the past as the way I think it should. We need to be finding out what their anxiety is, why there’s any objection to this.” Hochul, the current...