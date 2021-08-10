“MEET THE PRESS WITH CHUCK TODD” IS THE MOST-WATCHED SUNDAY SHOW IN EVERY CATEGORY
Best Total Viewer Delivery in Over 4 Months; Best A25-54 Viewer Delivery in 6 Months. Only Sunday Show to Grow Year Over Year in Key Demo. August 10, 2021 – After three weeks away for NBC’s special coverage of the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Meet the Press with Chuck Todd (MTP) returns to the top spot as the most-watched Sunday show across the board this past Sunday, August 8, according to Nielsen Media Research.press.nbcnews.com
Comments / 3