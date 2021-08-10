Cancel
Pentagon: As Taliban capture Afghan cities, U.S. has launched air strikes ‘over just the last few days’

MSNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePentagon Press Secretary John Kirby discusses the Taliban continuing to make gains in Afghanistan and the Pentagon's vaccine requirement for active-duty troops. Aug. 10, 2021.

www.msnbc.com

Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

Pics/Videos: Taliban captures hundreds of US military vehicles, drones to keep taking over Afghanistan

On Friday, the Taliban seized control of Firoz Koh, the provincial capital of Ghor, Afghanistan, marking at least 17 Afghan provincial capitals the Taliban have seized in the span of a week. Videos and photos have surfaced on social media showing the Taliban taking over swaths of U.S.-donated military equipment that the Taliban is using to continue overtaking Afghanistan.
MilitaryPosted by
The Independent

Taliban seizes US military equipment including drones, humvees and MRAPs

The Taliban seized billions of dollars of US military equipment from Kunduz Airport this week, including Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles, drones and humvees, as the militant group has quickly taken control of key cities across the country.German Journalist Julian Röpcke of Bild posted photos of equipment seized by the group.The sheer amount of vehicles raises the question if anyone ever used them after they were paid and transferred by the US ... Now every Taliban fighter gets his own Ford, Toyota, Humvee or MRAP. pic.twitter.com/3wfSMt2VPR— Julian Röpcke (@JulianRoepcke) August 12, 2021Among the equipment taken include MaxxPro MRAP vehicles, ScanEagle...
Foreign Policywwnytv.com

As Afghanistan falls to Taliban, Stefanik raps BIden

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWNY) - As the Taliban moved with lightning speed to seize control of Afghanistan, north country congresswoman Elise Stefanik blasted President Biden’s “disastrous withdrawal of U.S. troops.”. President Biden declared earlier this year that the U.S. would end its mission in Afghanistan, after 20 years of war. The...
MilitaryNBC San Diego

Ex-U.S. Army Captain Calls America's Friendship a ‘Death Sentence' Unless Afghan Allies Can Be Saved

The Taliban captured the strategic city of Ghazni on Thursday, bringing their front line within 90 miles of the capital city of Kabul. “Unfortunately, at this point, it seems to be that American friendship is, in fact, a death sentence, unless we save our Afghan wartime allies, they're going to be murdered by the Taliban,” said former U.S. Army Captain Matthew Zeller.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban advances in Afghanistan, U.S. and Britain to evacuate embassies

KABUL (Reuters) -The Taliban claimed control over two of Afghanistan’s biggest cities on Thursday, according to media reports, as the United States and Britain said they would send thousands of troops to help evacuate their embassy staff. The capture of Kandahar and Herat - the country’s second and third largest...
WorldFort Worth Star-Telegram

Taliban capture key northern city, approach Afghan capital

The Taliban on Saturday captured a large, heavily defended city in northern Afghanistan in a major setback for the government, and were approaching the capital of Kabul, less than three weeks before the U.S. hopes to complete its troop withdrawal. The fall of Mazar-e-Sharif, the country's fourth largest city, which...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Biden said in July Taliban 'overrunning everything' was 'highly unlikely'

President Biden last month dismissed the possibility that the Taliban would swarm through Afghanistan, which just weeks later they are in the process of doing. "So the question now is, where do they go from here?" Biden said during a July 8 press conference. "The jury is still out. But the likelihood there’s going to be the Taliban overrunning everything and owning the whole country is highly unlikely.
WorldVoice of America

Taliban 'Trying to Isolate Kabul,' Pentagon Warns

ISLAMABAD / WASHINGTON - Taliban fighters carrying out a blitzkrieg-like offensive across Afghanistan appear to have the capital, Kabul, in their sights, advancing toward the city even as the first of thousands of U.S. troops to be sent back to the country set foot on the ground. The Taliban seized...

