Pentagon: As Taliban capture Afghan cities, U.S. has launched air strikes ‘over just the last few days’

The Taliban seized billions of dollars of US military equipment from Kunduz Airport this week, including Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles, drones and humvees, as the militant group has quickly taken control of key cities across the country.German Journalist Julian Röpcke of Bild posted photos of equipment seized by the group.The sheer amount of vehicles raises the question if anyone ever used them after they were paid and transferred by the US ... Now every Taliban fighter gets his own Ford, Toyota, Humvee or MRAP. pic.twitter.com/3wfSMt2VPR— Julian Röpcke (@JulianRoepcke) August 12, 2021Among the equipment taken include MaxxPro MRAP vehicles, ScanEagle...