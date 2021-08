STILLWATER, Okla. — The Oklahoma State football defense is upbeat and confident as the first week of fall camp continued Sunday morning inside the Sherman E. Smith Training Center. The Cowboys finished up their third overall practice, and first in shoulder pads. Afterward, defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, now in his fourth season with the Pokes, met with reporters and members of the media in the team room to answer several questions about the Oklahoma State defense and where things stand with the season opener less than a month away. Here is everything Knowles had to say about the overall depth, the battle at cornerback and expectations up front for the defensive line.