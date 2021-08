Late Thursday night, the Red Sox made their first splash of the trade deadline season, grabbing Kyle Schwarber from the Nationals in exchange for right-handed pitching prospect Aldo Ramirez. I shared my thoughts on the deal earlier this morning, but some of the broad points are that Schwarber is a big-time bat who can help this team down the stretch and, more importantly, in the postseason. It wasn’t a tiny price, but it was worth it. But also, this can’t be the end of their moves for the summer. And that’s what I want to expand upon in this post.