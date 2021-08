Growing a peculiar and tasty treat that’s known to resist many pests and diseases. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours. Kiwanos have horned skin and look more like a cucumber on the inside than a melon. They have a wonderfully unique flavor, kind of like banana mixed with lime. Horned melons are known to resist many of the common pests and diseases that most other melons suffer from, so it’s a good option to try if you’ve struggled with growing melons before.