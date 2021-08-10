Cancel
Texas State

Baylor's Harbour makes Texas Track and Field Hall of Fame

By Staff report
WacoTrib.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Baylor track coach and standout runner Todd Harbour has been announced as one of seven new members of the Texas Track and Field Hall of Fame, as selected by the Texas Track and Field Coaches Association. Harbour and the rest of the Class of 2021 will be honored Jan....

