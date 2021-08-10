Beyonce can't sleep

Big news for the Beyhive: Beyoncé revealed in a new interview that after a year and a half in the studio, she has new music coming out soon. New music from Beyoncé is on the horizon. Queen Bey, 39, gave a rare interview as the cover story for Harper’s Bazaar‘s September ICONS issue, where she revealed that she has new tunes coming out soon following a minor reprieve from music amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “With all the isolation and injustice over the past year, I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love, and laugh again,” the superstar told the publication in the interview, which was published on Aug. 10. “I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible,” she added.