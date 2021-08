MyKayla Skinner has finally achieved her dream of being an Olympic medalist. Her path wasn’t the easiest, but she never gave up, and we couldn’t be happier for her!. In 2016, MyKayla was an alternate for the women’s gymnastics team in Rio. She desperately wanted to compete in the Olympics and decided to give it one last chance. It is incredibly hard to come back to Elite gymnastics after competing at the collegiate level, and it was even harder after the games were postponed. But she did it! At 24 years old, she is the oldest women’s gymnast (a few months older than Simone) and has gotten the nickname of “Olympic Grandma.”