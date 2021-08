A little rest was all Danny Davis and Kendric Pryor needed to be back making highlight grabs for the University of Wisconsin football team. The Badgers practiced at Camp Randall Stadium on Friday after a day off Thursday, and the two veteran wide receivers showed why they’re solidly the top two wideouts on the depth chart. Pryor shielded a cornerback away from the ball to haul in a catch during a modified team drill and later snagged one-handed a pass from redshirt sophomore Graham Mertz in the back of the end zone during a red-zone skelly session.