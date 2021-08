LINCOLN — JoJo Domann’s mind races. The man with as much experience as anyone on the football roster also has the most questions about what the next month has in store. This may be the sixth fall camp for the outside linebacker — he turned 24 this week — but the August unknowns tug at him most as the team begins preparations for its season opener at Illinois and beyond. A defense returning nine starters tickles his imagination more for its potential than what it was in 2020.