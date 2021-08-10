Cancel
Integrated Polymer Solutions Acquires Seal Science, Inc.

 3 days ago

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Polymer Solutions, Inc. ("IPS"), a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management ("Arcline"), today announced the acquisition of Seal Science, Inc. ("SSI" or "the Company"). Seal Science is a leading designer and manufacturer of highly engineered elastomeric sealing solutions for long-lived aerospace, naval,...

