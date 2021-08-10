COVID survivor urges education, vaccines after husband's death

GOSHEN — For the past 48 1/2 years, Delores and Fred Greenawalt have been inseparable.

So early Tuesday morning, during the last minutes of Fred’s life, Delores was thankful she could continue to be at his side as he stepped into eternity.

The couple had just been hiking around Hocking Hills State Park about a month ago. She was proud of Fred, who at 71 was active despite having battled cancer for six years and wasn’t as strong because of chemo. The retirees — he as a Goshen attorney and she as a Millersburg first-grade teacher — were active, enjoying traveling, eating out and biking. Last summer, Fred purchased a TerraTrike, a recumbent tricycle, so he could bike without worrying about his balance, Delores said.

About two weeks after their trip, Delores, 69, started having bad cold and flu symptoms. After the third day, she read about the symptoms of the delta variant of COVID-19 and thought she should get tested. On July 24, she tested at an urgent care center and learned she was positive for COVID.

So when she got home, she told Fred he should get tested as well.

“We had very different symptoms,” she said. “He had a cough and a stuffy and runny nose. It seemed like he had a cold.”

His symptoms actually came on a few days before Delores.

So Fred went for testing, and his test came back positive as well.

The duo had to quarantine at their Goshen home for 10 days from the onset of their symptoms.

Delores was sick and Fred, who enjoyed chatting with friends on the phone, would tell them how Delores had the virus worse than him.

They even quarantined during the Elkhart County 4-H Fair.

Delores began improving, but then she noticed on July 29 that Fred was not hungry and she could not get him to eat or drink anything. On the 31st, Delores said he was confused and not himself. She thought it could be due to dehydration, so she called an ambulance. She couldn’t go to Goshen Hospital because she was still in quarantine.

Fred’s doctor called and said his oxygen level was very low and he was very ill. He asked what she thought about placing Fred on a ventilator.

“I was shocked,” she said.

Fred’s oxygen level got to be around 50 percent and they could not get it to increase. So Delores agreed to a ventilator and that if it did not work, they would remove it.

Last Thursday, the ventilator was removed.

Delores explained that the doctors said the longer he was on the ventilator, the more damage it would create for his system, and they didn’t know where Fred would end up — in a nursing home or not being able to take care of himself.

“We just did not want him to head in that direction,” Delores said.

He held on until 6:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Delores said she was so thankful that the hospital rules had changed so she or their children could be with him until he passed.

Both Fred and Delores had been vaccinated for COVID as soon as it was available to their age group, Delores said – and they had worn masks up until the CDC told people they no longer had to if they were vaccinated.

She believes the vaccine kept her from becoming more sick. Yet Fred had underlying medical issues, so his body could not fight off the virus.

“I feel it was a mistake,” she said of not continuing to wear the masks.

“We picked this delta up somewhere,” Delores said. “I just wish people would take the vaccine seriously; that we could drop the numbers, so that we could drop the numbers of the chances of people getting the delta because the more people that have it, the more it’s going to spread. And the more that are vaccinated — you know, I feel I got well because I was vaccinated. Fred had underlying conditions. I feel like he did fight it there for a while, but it just took over his body. But the doctor assured me he did not die from his cancer. He died from COVID.

“I just wish people would take it seriously, and mask up and get the vaccine. That’s really what I want.”

Delores felt so strongly about it that she did something unusual for her — she posted about it on Facebook.

“If it saves anybody’s life because they decide that they want to get it,” she said, then her post was worth it.

Part of her post reads:

“I am angry. I think because patients couldn’t have visitors, the public has been protected from the suffering COVID-19 patients go through. I am tired of people who have not wanted to wear masks. I am tired of hearing people say ‘It’s no worse than the flu.’ Or ‘I had it. It wasn’t bad.’ ‘I have my rights‘ ‘If someone is immunocomprised, they should stay home.’

“Do you realize what the medical people have to wear? Have you seen how a loved one is with their mouth full of tubes trying to survive? Why don’t we care enough to do what we can to protect others in society? To me, it feels so selfish.

“Yes, I know I’m grieving, but these are questions I’ve had for a long time.

“I am so grateful that the hospital allowed us to be with my husband and gladly wore the PPE and followed hospital rules. I hope this continues that families can be with loved ones.”

“I feel so fortunate that I was able to be with my husband because they had just started allowing people to be in there, and my husband didn’t have to die alone,” Delores said. “I was with him all week, and my kids were there. … We never left him alone. I am so grateful for the fact that they let us be in there. We had to wear PPE, but we could be there.”

She also feels that through this whole pandemic, people have been too protected from seeing what patients are going through.

“We don’t see the suffering that’s going on with the patients in the hospital,” she said. “We only hear about it. I think if more of us had been able to be there, it was more publicized that this is what’s happening to people, that it really would have made a difference.”

She recalled the visual impact of her son walking into the room and seeing his dad on a ventilator.

“He was like, ‘Ohhh, Dad.’ It hits you differently.”

Delores said she’s learned more about COVID through this experience. She encourages people to read up on it and its long-term effects; do the research using valid sources.

She said she’s heard people say if you get the delta why should you get the vaccine?

“My answer is, well, me. I’m fine,” she said. “It worked for me. The antibodies worked and were able to fight it off without me getting terribly sick.

“Let’s protect the more vulnerable in our society. Fred was very social and I told the physician, I wouldn’t have wanted to tell him he couldn’t go anywhere anymore, but he could have worn a mask, but we weren’t encouraged to wear masks anywhere.”

To not protect the vulnerable just seems selfish, she said. She feels society has lost a lot of its compassion. “Let’s do what we can to protect each other, not just ourselves.”