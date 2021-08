The way the Cotuit Kettleers erupted for runs in Game 1 of the playoffs at Bourne’s Doran Park, it looked like they were going to pull the upset of the playoffs. Then, the Braves rallied to win the next two games to move on to the finals, sending the Kettleers home. Cotuit closed out the regular season in second place in the Western Division, behind Bourne, with an 18-17-1 record.