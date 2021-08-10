Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Don Lemon reacts to Rand Paul calling CDC guidelines 'anti-science'

Posted by 
The Press
The Press
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CNN's Don Lemon weighs in on South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster (R) and Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) talking about mask mandates in their states.

www.thepress.net

Comments / 3

The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
767
Followers
21K+
Post
91K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Mcmaster
Person
Rand Paul
Person
Don Lemon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Cdc#Cnn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Congress & CourtsHuffingtonPost

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Ripped For Her Most Callous Coronavirus Claims Yet

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) said she believes the impact of the coronavirus in hospitals is limited to crowding in waiting rooms rather than the ERs and ICUs. “We’re human, we can’t live forever,” the conspiracy theorist lawmaker said on Real America’s Voice, which describes itself as a “platform for patriots all across America who care about traditional values”:
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Rand Paul's awful week

The 'dog ate my disclosure form' excuse for failing to report for 16 months his wife's purchase of stock in a company that makes a Covid treatment is merely a coda to a symphony of simpering coming from Paul and other Republicans, writes Paul Begala. It gets dangerous, however, when the Kentucky Senator peddles misinformation on masking, for which YouTube rightly benched him.
Congress & CourtsVanity Fair

Rand Paul Swears There’s an Innocent Explanation for Not Disclosing His Wife’s COVID Stocks for 16 Months

One of the loudest voices of misinformation and otherwise entirely unhelpful bullshit during the coronavirus pandemic has been Senator Rand Paul. In March 2020, the senator from Kentucky refused to quarantine while awaiting test results for COVID-19—which came back positive—instead continuing to work at the Capitol for a full six days, during which he could have given the virus to other lawmakers and staff in the complex. Later he used having had COVID previously to insist that mask wearing was completely unnecessary, a crusade he’s vigorously doubled down on over the past year and a half, falsely claiming that mask usage is “theater” and that face coverings don’t stop the spread of the virus—the latter of which got him suspended from YouTube this week. He’s also urged people to ignore guidance from public health experts trying to stop the spread of the deadly delta variant and has refused to get vaccinated. Oh, and he’s repeatedly suggested that Dr. Anthony Fauci is essentially responsible for COVID-19 as part of a sustained campaign to undermine confidence in the nation’s top doctors and researchers, while simultaneously trying to convince Americans that COVID, which has killed more than 618,000 people in the U.S. and counting, is nothing to be concerned about.
Public Healthfloridapolitics.com

Ron DeSantis blasts ‘medical authoritarianism’ from ‘obsessed’ White House

DeSantis returned to the Tucker Carlson show. Gov. Ron DeSantis returned Thursday to Fox News to blast the Joe Biden White House for “medical authoritarianism.”. DeSantis, appearing on Fox News Thursday, contended the fight against mask mandates is akin to other great battles for freedom, and suggested also that the White House was “obsessed” with him.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

AOC hits out at Rand Paul over wife’s Covid drug investment: ‘Absolutely wild’

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has spoken out against Rand Paul and other congressional members who have bought and sold stocks while in politics.“It is absolutely wild that members of Congress are still allowed to buy and sell individual stock. It shouldn’t be legal,” she said in a tweet on Thursday.“We’ve introduced legislation to end the practice, but as one can imagine it’s a very uphill battle to pass,” the New York congresswoman added. “This shouldn’t even be controversial though!”The statement came after Senator Rand Paul, a Republican of Kentucky, revealed that his wife bought stock in a company that makes...
Congress & CourtsMSNBC

Stock controversy generates difficult questions for Rand Paul

Last spring, a handful of senators faced awkward questions about their private investments and alleged efforts to profit off the COVID-19 pandemic. Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.), in particular, faced FBI scrutiny following some well-timed stock sales. Those controversies largely faded from view, right up until the Washington Post published this...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Bill Straub: Flipping off science, Sen. Rand Paul prattles on, ever defiant and woefully ill-informed

Yep, that’s it. Not exactly Steve Reeves as Hercules territory. But like Lenin leading the Bolsheviks against Tsarist tyranny, Paul is urging, nay, insisting, that people get rid of their masks and enjoy the pure, unfiltered air of freedom – assuming, of course, they aren’t connected to a respirator as they battle for their lives having contracted said virus.
Congress & CourtsKRQE News 13

Sen. Rand Paul calls suspension from YouTube a ‘badge of honor’

(NEXSTAR) — Sen. Rand Paul will have to pick a new platform on which to criticize the federal response to the COVID-19 pandemic this week after YouTube temporarily banned the Kentucky Republican. Story continues below:. Vaccine: What are acceptable forms of vaccination proof?. COVID: NM governor says she has more...

Comments / 3

Community Policy