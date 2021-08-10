Fine, jail time suspended in yard sign decision

GOSHEN — A Goshen couple avoided jail time and a hefty fine for violating city zoning ordinances on yard signs Tuesday, but both penalties will hang over their heads while they commit to staying in compliance from here on out.

Lori and Bradley Arnold faced Elkhart County Circuit Court Judge Michael Christofeno during a hearing to discuss damages from a city lawsuit over large political signs Lori displayed in the couple’s yard for more than a year. The hearing also covered accusations the couple was in contempt of a court ruling that ordered the signs to be removed or reduced in size.

Christofeno ordered a $10,800 fine since the Arnolds refused to take down signs that violated local provisions in the zoning ordinance, as well as 150 days in jail for being held in contempt. He then suspended the penalties since the Arnold’s recently began complying with the ordinances.

“Don’t violate my order, you don’t have to go to jail,” Christofeno said at the end of the more-than-hour long hearing.

Lori Arnold began placing several large signs throughout the couple’s front yard, 615 S. Main St., last summer as she led a one-woman protest in response to the Black Lives Matter demonstrations that ignited nationally in May 2020. Her signs, mostly political in nature, attracted complaints and opposition, and sometimes calls to Goshen police about damages on the property.

Rossa Deegan, Goshen’s assistant planning and zoning administrator, testified how the department received a complaint about signs at the Arnolds’ home, 615 S. Main St. and began inspections that September. Staff found signs violated zoning ordinances, including a provision requiring yard signs to not exceed three feet in eight or an aggregate area of eight square feet.

Deegan said four inspections of the property were conducted between September and November, and a letter was sent to the Arnolds about the violations. After it went unheeded, the city filed its lawsuit Nov. 20. The signs remained through the winter and into the spring, including after Christofeno ordered on May 26 the signs either be removed or brought into compliance with the zoning ordinance.

The Arnolds, as individual defendants, described how they felt the city had discriminated against them, and targeted the signs based on opposing political views.

“The signs were there for several months, and we felt that we’re not breaking any laws or hurting anybody,” Bradley Arnold argued.

Lori Arnold argued the signs were her initiative and didn’t involve her husband.

“This is a Lori project,” Arnold said. “This was a Lori protest.”

The couple both said Bradley Arnold had even tried to take his name off the property’s deed.

Over the weekend, a couple days before Tuesday’s hearing, they said the signs violating the ordinances were taken down, and they began complying with the order. Some flags and smaller signs were still posted in the yard.

Lori Arnold briefly struck a defiant note, saying the decision was made for her husband’s sake, and that she would’ve kept the signs up.

“I absolutely believe I’m in the right – that is absolutely the truth,” Arnold said, arguing the city went after her husband. “It was a low-blow, but it was effective.”

She and Bradley both said they intend to stay in compliance with the zoning ordinances now.

Christofeno disagreed that allegation that the Arnolds were singled out. He said the all the arguments in this case involved the dimensions of the signs and not the content on them.

He decided to fine the Arnolds $10,800 as damages for violating local ordinances as he took into account provisions in the ordinances that allowed for fines of up to $2,500 per day. But instead of ordering them to pay the full amount, he sided with a suggestion by an attorney representing the city of Goshen to consider their ongoing compliance as payment.

The judge said $300 would be knocked off the total each month as long as they don’t violate the sign ordinance again, and the fine would then be paid off in 36 months.

Christofeno also found the Arnolds in contempt of his May 26 order. He decided they should serve 150 days at the Elkhart County Jail, but suspended the term, again dependent on their now-ongoing compliance with the sign ordinance.

At the end of the hearing, Lori Arnold also asked how the order would be affected if they moved out of their current house. She indicated they were considering doing so.