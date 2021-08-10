First Nation firefighters encouraged to join effort to extinguish B.C. blazes

DENVER (CBS4) – Odell Brewing teamed up with Denver Trout to clean up a stretch of the South Platte River. Some 40 to 50 volunteers focused on the area around Cuernavaca Park which is near 20th and Little Raven. (credit: CBS) Odell has helped with the cleanups for the past three to four years, saying they are an important part of supporting the community. “Odell’s been brewing beer for 30 years,” said Miguel Hallman with the brewery. “We are always looking for opportunities to get out with our community and volunteer. We just make our rivers a prettier place.” Hallman did acknowledge volunteers are likely to encounter a wide variety of trash ranging from plastic to shopping cart to needles. (credit: CBS) “Safety is our number one priority,” Hallman said. “We tell people to be safe. Don’t touch anything sharp. Let us know and we’ll go take care of it properly. “It’s terrifying to look at the rivers and see the state some people leave it in. Finding needles. It’s sad, it’s terrifying, it’s scary but we’re doing everything we can pick up the trash and make it prettier one piece at a time.” (credit: CBS)